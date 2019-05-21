Gigamon Launches the Industry's Only Application Intelligence Framework with Complete Network Visibility of the Digital Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon Inc. ("Gigamon"), the leading network visibility provider for the digital enterprise, today introduced Gigamon Application Intelligence, which provides comprehensive visibility into the highly complex applications at the heart of digital transformations. As organizations rapidly evolve through their digital transformation journey, agile and highly distributed applications challenge IT teams to achieve and maintain the required security, performance and customer experience.

The Gigamon Application Intelligence offering is the only solution that eliminates data silos by sharing application knowledge across the environment, enabling immediate action. With this unrivaled visibility, performance is optimized, potential issues are thwarted, and a consistent customer experience is delivered to ensure that the enterprise can run fast and stay secure.

The cornerstone of every organization's digital transformation initiative are the mission critical applications which span dozens of infrastructure tiers and reside across on-premises, cloud and hybrid cloud networks. Organizations are investing heavily in initiatives to optimize performance and security so that the new breed of digital applications can function as designed – whether they are customer-facing, enabling a mobile workforce or running critical back-end operations.

"Evolving customer expectations are driving many of our digital initiatives. Having complete visibility into the performance and security of our digital applications is key to delivering on the expectations of user experience and trust our customers demand," said Alex Attumalil, Director of Global Information and Cyber Security at Under Armour.

And yet, "Existing device-centric network monitoring does not scale or provide the needed visibility for cloud and digital business-era applications. To correlate network availability and performance and tie to application health, technical professionals must leverage analytics and prioritize network data," said Simon Richard and Gregg Siegfried, Senior Director Analysts of Gartner in Rethink Network Monitoring for the Cloud Era, December 6, 2018.

The Gigamon Application Intelligence solution includes:

Application Extraction: Share application data with appropriate tools to improve efficiency and security across the network.

Application Metadata: Generate over 5,000 application metadata elements to be shared with analytics tools to help teams quickly identify root causes of application performance degradation and potential security breaches.

Application Visualization: Identify and classify thousands of business, consumer and custom-developed applications automatically.

Gigamon Metadata Empowered Partner Program

This Application Intelligence release also marks the launch of the Gigamon Metadata Empowered Partner Program. Availability of over 5,000 metadata elements provides a new level of differentiation to network-based analytics tools for security, network monitoring and application monitoring.

Gigamon metadata is distributed using Common Event Format (CEF) or IPFIX format and Gigamon provides technical guidance to each of our integration partners. As part of the Metadata Empowered Program, each partner gains access to various marketing and sales activities, such as Gigamon tradeshow demo stations, presence in Gigamon demo labs and access to the Gigamon sales force which covers over 3,300 large businesses and government organizations. Contact us for more information.

Stop by Facebook today at 10 a.m. PST to watch Gigamon CTO Shehzad Merchant and Rob Langley from Nio discuss Digital Transformation and the need for complete Application Intelligence.

For more information on the industry-changing platform, please visit the Gigamon Application Intelligence website and the Gigamon blog.

Supporting Quotes

"A positive customer experience is the true scorecard of a successful digital transformation journey in today's competitive markets. At the heart of this success is agility, so as a broad set of digital applications are adopted to drive their business, the enterprise is under immense pressure to simultaneously identify performance bottlenecks and secure a broader potential attack surface. Failure on either front is catastrophic," said Paul Hooper, CEO of Gigamon. "Now through Gigamon Application Intelligence, we are bringing unmatched visibility; no longer are we relying on siloed network traffic visibility in an era where organizations must holistically see and secure their digital domains in order to thrive and survive."

"Our world is more interconnected than ever, with IT networks sometimes co-existing with industrial control systems and IoT devices," said Brad Medairy, Executive Vice President and Head of Booz Allen Hamilton's cybersecurity business. "With such a large attack surface, it's vital that organizations move beyond a reactive, compliance-based approach to a dynamic cybersecurity program that integrates real-time visibility in order to mitigate vulnerabilities and threats faster."

"One consistent theme arises as we help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Without complete visibility into their network traffic, it is impossible to identify high interest traffic, optimize network performance and secure the network. With Gigamon Application Intelligence, our clients are able to visualize, analyze and act on the movement patterns of network applications in real-time based on their individual networking, security and mission needs," said Finn Ramsland, Vice President of Engineering and Technology at ClearShark.

"Modern businesses are powered by dynamic applications. Ephemeral and agile environments demand that security and monitoring solutions abandon archaic static schemas; growing with the customer and facilitating visibility by following the application. Gigamon Application Intelligence leverages an application centric approach to monitoring; as a result, customers are able to forgo complexity and reduce risk, maintaining security posture as the business evolves," said Christopher Ebley, Director of Engineering at BAI.

"With today's digital business transformation and evolving threat landscape, organizations are faced with an increasing number of challenges as their business grows and evolves. With applications and data now located both on premise and in multiple cloud environments it is critical that customers maintain proper network visibility, access controls and appropriate network segmentation in order to reduce their attack surface. ePlus helps our customers by leveraging the right technology and pairing that with deep technical knowledge to maintain a comprehensive security posture as they strive towards digital transformation," said Pascal Perot, VP Partner Development, Security at ePlus.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the recognized leader in network visibility and control solutions, providing the application intelligence required to optimize the security and performance of your Digital Enterprise. With Gigamon solutions that deliver rich network data while ensuring complete visibility across physical, virtual and cloud networks, our customers are empowered to solve the complex business challenges of a digital transformation. Since 2004, our 800+ employees have earned 66 technology patents and cultivated a global customer base which now includes more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and 10 out of the top 10 government agencies. For the full story on how our network visibility and security solutions can help evolve your Digital Enterprise, visit our website, follow our blog, and connect with us on your favorite social channels Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Gigamon

Related Links

http://www.gigamon.com

