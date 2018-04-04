Gigamon Names Twenty Year Industry Veteran to lead Global Partner Sales

"We are thrilled to have Michelle join Gigamon to lead the next phase of our partner sales efforts. Her background helping leading technology vendors design, build and manage Partner and Alliances sales teams and programs around the world makes her an ideal fit for Gigamon," said Burney Barker, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Gigamon. "As we work to bring together the historically separate worlds of networking and security operations, having partners who can bridge that divide is imperative. Under her leadership, we have an opportunity to grow our relationships with world-class partners to help customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their security stack, whether in cloud, virtual or on-premises environments."

Hodges joins Gigamon most recently from Riverbed Technologies where she led global channel strategy, programs, communications and enablement, leading to substantial bookings growth through focused partners. Prior to Riverbed, she led global channels and alliances at Apptio, a provider of business management systems for hybrid IT, where her work had significant impact on net new ACV and renewals. Throughout her career, Hodges has held senior channel positions at leading technology companies including time with Microsoft in EMEA and India; transforming the APJ partner ecosystem as VP Channels and Alliances with Business Objects and SAP, and leading SI teams at VMware.

A change agent, driven by impact and growth, Hodges has been recognized by CRN as a Global Channel Chief. She is a member of the Associated Strategic Alliances Professionals, Women in Channels and Cloud Girls organizations, as well as a Board Member of Baptie's Women in Channel Leadership Forum. She holds a B.A. from Whittier College, an M.A. in International Policy Studies and an M.B.A. in International Management, both from the Monterey Institute of International Studies.

