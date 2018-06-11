Gigamon to Exhibit and Present at Cisco Live 2018

Cisco Live attendees are invited to participate in variety of activities throughout the week:

Hear From a Gigamon Expert

On Wednesday, June 13 at 1:30 PM in the Cisco Campus Solutions Theater in the World of Solutions, Sam Kumarsamy, Gigamon Senior Product Marketing Manager, will present "Network Performance and Security Can No Longer Be Mutually Exclusive." In this 15-minute session, Kumarsamy will discuss how NetOps and SecOps teams can increase security without compromising network availability and performance. He'll share how to build agility and efficiency with existing network architectures and why flexible, resilient inline bypass protection can automate access to traffic.

Experience How Gigamon Maximizes Threat Prevention, Security and Network Resilience

In booth #1223, Gigamon will demonstrate its inline bypass threat prevention solution along with a wide range of technology integrations with ecosystem partners including Cisco, ExtraHop, Flomon, IBM, LogRhythm, Savvius, Splunk and Virtual Instruments. Stop by the Gigamon booth to see demos and meet with Gigamon professionals during exhibit hours:

Monday, June 11 – 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 12 – 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Wednesday, June 13 – 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Thursday, June 14 – 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Join the Customer and Prospect Cocktail Reception

Gigamon customers and prospects are invited to join an exclusive Cocktail Reception with the Gigamon executive team on Wednesday, June 13 at 5:00 PM in the Fiorenzo Foyer of the Hyatt Regency. Email events@gigamon.com to request your spot.

Follow Gigamon on Social Media

Stay up to date on the latest news and activities at Cisco Live. Follow @Gigamon and use #TheEssentialElement and #CLUS when posting on social media.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is leading the convergence of network and security operations to reduce complexity and increase efficiency of the security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker purpose-built for security that helps organizations make threats more visible – across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigamon-to-exhibit-and-present-at-cisco-live-2018-300664324.html

SOURCE Gigamon

Related Links

http://www.gigamon.com

