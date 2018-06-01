Gigamon to Exhibit and Present at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit attendees are invited to participate in a full slate of activities throughout the week:

Hear from Gigamon Experts

On Tuesday, June 5 at 3:30 PM in Maryland D, Simon Gibson, Gigamon Fellow, Security Architect and Former CISO of Bloomberg will present "Running a SOC in a Security Company." In this session, Gibson will explore the unique challenges of protecting assets while understanding the damage a breach can cause for a company's brand. He will share his approach to automation and how he makes product choices. Attendees will gain insights into testing new tools, avoiding expensive upgrades and stopping tool sprawl.

On Wednesday, June 6 at 3:15 PM in Chesapeake 3, Sachi Sambandan, Senior Vice President of Products and R&D will present "New Emerging Threat Vectors in the Public Cloud." Sambandan will delve into security and compliance concerns for applications and data in the cloud. Attendees will learn how to effectively migrate workloads to the public cloud by understanding today's new threat landscape.

Learn How Gigamon Works with Market-Leading Prevention Tool Vendors

In Booth #542 in Prince George's Hall D Gigamon will demonstrate a wide range of technology integrations with the industry's leading prevention tool vendors including Cisco, FireEye and Imperva. Stop by the Gigamon booth to see demos and meet with Gigamon security professionals during Expo hours:

Monday, June 4 – 12:15 PM - 3:00 PM

Tuesday, June 5 – 9:15 AM - 3:15 PM

Wednesday, June 6 – 9:30 AM - 2:15 PM

Join the Customer and Prospect Cocktail Reception

Gigamon customers and prospects are invited to join an exclusive Cocktail Reception with the Gigamon executive team on Wednesday, June 6 at 6:00 PM. Email events@gigamon.com to request your spot.

About Gigamon

Gigamon is leading the convergence of network and security operations to reduce complexity and increase efficiency of the security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker purpose-built for security that helps organizations make threats more visible – across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

