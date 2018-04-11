Gigamon to Exhibit and Present at RSA 2018

RSA attendees are invited to participate in a full slate of activities throughout the week:

Hear from Gigamon Experts

On Tuesday, April 17 at 11:40 a.m. in the South Hall Briefing Center, Simon Gibson, Gigamon Fellow, Security Architect and Former CISO of Bloomberg, and Graham Melville, Senior Director of Security Solutions at Gigamon will present "The Future of Security for SecOps and NetOps." In this session, they will share insights on the convergence of network and security operations and reveal what they wish they'd known earlier in their careers. Attendees will learn how the fundamentals of security are changing, best practices for strengthening security architectures and the latest technologies that can boost efficiency and simplify operations while reducing CapEx and OpEx.

At 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Webroot Booth #S709, Melville will also present "Scale Your Security Stack – Decrypt Once, Inspect Many Times." Attendees will learn best practices for consolidating their lineup of security tools and the benefits of network visibility when managing high volumes of encrypted traffic.

Meet with a Gigamon Expert

Experts will be available to discuss the Defender Lifecycle Model and share the company's approach to security that fundamentally changes the way organizations address threats. Participants will leave with an understanding of the essential role Gigamon plays to make their network and security infrastructure more resilient, agile and secure. Email events@gigamon.com to request a briefing in the Gigamon Meeting Suite during the following dates and times:

Monday, April 16 – 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, April 17 – 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, April 18 – 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, April 19 – 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Learn How Gigamon Works with Market-Leading Security Vendors

In Booth #4321 in Moscone North, Gigamon will demonstrate a wide range of technology advancements and integrations with best-in-class security technology partners including AWS, Cisco, IBM, ExtraHop, FireEye, Imperva, Microsoft, Plixer, RSA, Splunk and VMware. Make plans to visit Gigamon, see a demo and engage in conversations with Gigamon security professionals during Expo hours:

Tuesday, April 17 – 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday, April 18 – 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, April 19 – 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Join the Annual Customer Thank You Dinner

Gigamon customers are invited to join an exclusive dinner with the Gigamon executive team on Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. Email events@gigamon.com to request your seat.

Attend the Annual Government Cybersecurity Breakfast

Federal agencies are invited to attend a Gigamon-hosted breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18. Gigamon CEO, Paul Hooper, and a panel of cybersecurity experts will share insights about increasing the efficiency and reducing the complexity of the security prevention stack and accessing and controlling data. RSVP here to confirm your participation.

Follow Gigamon on Social Media

About Gigamon

Gigamon is the company leading the convergence of networking and security operations to help organizations reduce the complexity and increase the efficiency of their security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker that helps customers makes threats more visible across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of their security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

