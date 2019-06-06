Gigamon to Showcase New Approach to Application Visibility at Cisco Live 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigamon Inc. ("Gigamon"), the leading network visibility provider for the digital enterprise, announced plans to showcase its new application visibility solution at Cisco Live's 29th annual customer conference. Cisco Live is the premier global technology event among IT professionals, taking place June 9-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

As organizations embark on their digital transformation journey, they often struggle to gain consistent visibility into the digital applications they rely on to drive next generation customer experience. These applications are hyper-agile, very complex with components that are often outsourced and typically multi-tiered with deployments across physical, virtual, and cloud networks. This complexity can impede network performance and put the organization at risk as the potential attack surface widens.

Gigamon Application Intelligence, the industry's only application intelligence framework with complete network visibility of the digital enterprise, will be on display at booth 1929 in the Cisco Campus Solutions Theater in the World of Solutions. During the event, Sam Kumarsamy, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Gigamon, will share how comprehensive visibility into highly complex applications is at the heart of any digital transformation journey, and how to reduce risk, complexity, and costs – with intelligent visibility into your organization's network activity. Attendees will learn how Application Intelligence helps:

Automatically identify, categorize and visualize over 3,000 applications

Isolate, extract and forward each application's traffic to precisely the right analytics and security tools

Enhance each tool's effectiveness by leveraging application metadata

In addition to showcasing its new Application Intelligence solution, Gigamon will also be hosting a variety of company and partner presentations at booth 1929 including:

Gigamon Inline SSL: Decrypt and expose malware hiding in encrypted sessions while preserving your security tool performance.

Decrypt and expose malware hiding in encrypted sessions while preserving your security tool performance. Journey to the Cloud: See how the Gigamon GigaSECURE Cloud is able to extend the life and reach of your tools into the cloud.

"On the heels of our Application Intelligence launch, Cisco Live 2019 attendees will have the opportunity to hear how we can empower our customers with the visibility and control they need to see, secure and manage the complex world of digital applications," said Shane Buckley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Gigamon. "These capabilities are crucial for our enterprise, government, education and service provider customers as they navigate their digital transformation journey and helps them run faster, stay secure and drive innovation."

Stop by our event website for more information on our partner presentations, event agenda or to schedule a meeting with our team. More information on Gigamon Application Intelligence can be found here.

