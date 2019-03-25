GigaOm Explores Enterprise Data Governance with Modern Data Catalog Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Data catalogs, a category of product in the broad field of data governance, are emerging in popularity," says Andrew Brust, GigaOm Analyst and author of a new Research Byte just published by GigaOm, " Enterprise Data Governance with Modern Data Catalog Platforms ."

Data Catalog Platforms

The GigaOm Research Byte takes a look at considerations for using data catalogs, spells out the categories of governance and discovery, explores what to expect in the future, and evaluates key players including: Alation , Collibra Catalog , IBM , Infogix Data3Sixty , Informatica , Io-Tahoe , Podium Data , Talend , Unifi , and Waterline Data .

Scrambling to comply with data regulations, while herding the growing number of repositories in the corporate data estate, today's data officers and practitioners are increasingly evaluating modern data catalog platforms. Brust notes catalogs are indispensable tools in support of regulatory compliance and data-driven decision-making, both mandatory requirements for any business of size.

"Penalties for non-compliance are high (up to €20M, or 4% of global revenues, whichever is higher, in the case of the GDPR) and, oftentimes, compliance can be less an objective judgment of what a company has or has not done and more a measure of its demonstrated willingness and best efforts," he says.

As today's data catalogs have grown in capabilities, importance, and integration with other tools, it is no wonder that building and maintaining a data catalog is increasingly seen as a fiduciary responsibility for any organization of significant market presence.

Brust notes a huge driver for chief data officers today is realizing that "funding and operating data infrastructure without a data catalog is a bit like opening a museum where none of the objects are identified or described on signage, or even arranged together within galleries across different floors."

"Curation is key," he says. Likewise, "putting a bunch of data out there without a catalog to provide guidance on its content and use will leave team members disoriented and disincentivized to make use of those expensive assets," he adds.

"If you are a chief data officer, you would be well-served to identify your own priorities and pick a vendor accordingly," says Brust, noting that finding trusted guidance in the data governance space can be difficult -- a motivating factor for the authoring of this brief.

"If the vendors covered in this report can up their game even further," he adds, "making data cataloging easier and even fun (much the way newer BI platforms have done with analysis), then new possibilities open up. Advances in ML and UX will help here. An increase in the total addressable market may well result."

