GigaOm Names Aviatrix a 'Leader' and 'Fast Mover' in Radar Report for Cloud Network Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix® , the cloud network security company, today announced it was recognized as a "Leader" and "Fast Mover" in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of GigaOm's Radar Report for Cloud Network Security for the second year in a row. This GigaOm Radar report examines ten of the top cloud networking security solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities and nonfunctional requirements outlined in a companion Key Criteria report.

Aviatrix has one of the highest scores in the report's Emerging Features Comparison. In addition, Aviatrix scored well on a number of decision criteria, including network segmentation, egress traffic security, and ingress traffic security.

According to the Radar report, "Aviatrix is a prominent player in the cloud networking market…The solution supports the deployment and lifecycle management of cloud security gateways in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Alibaba. The Aviatrix edge gateways can be deployed in Equinix data centers or on top of VMware or KVM to extend the Distributed Cloud Firewall policy to hybrid and edge locations."

"The network is the point of entry of any attacker, which means it needs to be the first line of defense," said Andrew Green, Research Analyst for Networking and Security at GigaOm. "While the security vendors can improve the posture of existing networking constructs, cloud networking vendors can define whole new networks and secure them at the same time."

Aviatrix recently unveiled new features and functionality , including the Hybrid Cloud Transit and Distributed Cloud Firewall (DCF) integration with enhanced threat intelligence capabilities. With these updates, the company equipped enterprises to secure their cloud egress and hybrid-cloud connectivity - areas that have long posed challenges for cloud-first organizations. Shortly afterwards, in November 2024, Aviatrix launched its Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service (Aviatrix PaaS) , a scalable managed service designed for businesses looking to minimize the complexities of cloud networking and network security without sacrificing performance. This announcement was quickly followed by news of cutting edge integrations with Microsoft Security Service Edge and Microsoft Security Copilot .

"GigaOm's report underscores five core requirements of cloud network security solutions. These include unifying different environments, gaining visibility and creating visualizations that reflect them, detecting misconfigurations and identifying risks, continually reinforcing policies in the evolving cloud environment, and inspecting patterns to detect anomalies," said Bryan Ashley, Vice President of Product Marketing at Aviatrix. "Aviatrix solutions are designed to achieve these goals with consistency across all major cloud service providers. We believe that being named a Leader and Fast Mover in this space once again is further validation of our rapid innovation and the positive impacts we deliver for our customers as we drive the market forward."

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is the cloud network security company. We're on a mission to simplify cloud networking so companies stay agile. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises, our cloud networking platform creates the visibility, security, and control needed to adapt with ease and move ahead at speed. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's leading multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix empowers the cloud networking community to stay at the forefront of digital transformation. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

