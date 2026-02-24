Gigasheet Launches AI-Powered Platform to Visualize and Compare Health Plan Rates

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare price transparency data has been public since it was first required by law in 2021 and 2022, but complexity, data quality issues, and massive processing challenges have kept most organizations from using it. Gigasheet today launches Price Transparency Explorer, the first AI-powered platform to transform that data into interactive maps, visual plan comparisons, and automated benchmarks, putting commercial rate intelligence within reach.

Price Transparency Map Commercial Market Intelligence

Visual Plan Comparison. For the first time, payers, benefits consultants, and employers can compare any two health plans side-by-side on the Price Map, highlighting rate and network differences across markets. Evaluate a self-funded plan against the commercial market, or two competing self-funded plans against each other. Each market area shows both plan rates and a color-coded dollar delta.



Price Map. Gigasheet empowers healthcare professionals to easily analyze rate variations. Explore differences across payers, providers, billing codes, and markets. Zoom in from nationwide down to zip code level in seconds. The platform makes it straightforward to filter by specialty, billing code, and payer. The proprietary AI-powered Smart Rate ensures that comparisons are based on the typical contracted rates.

Benchmark. Analyze any provider and instantly see how rates compare to the market by billing code and payer with configurable revenue projections.

"For the first time, you can sit down with an employer plan, toggle on a comparison, and show on a map exactly where the plan is overpaying compared to the going market rates," said Jason Hines, CEO and Co-Founder of Gigasheet. "That conversation used to require a team of analysts and cost six figures. Our AI does that work behind the scenes, so now it takes minutes."

Price Transparency Explorer connects every aggregation and visualization straight to underlying data. Users drill into exact details, pivot, and aggregate on the fly without exporting to a separate tool. Gigasheet's proprietary analytics infrastructure and AI-driven tools support data and analytics in one intuitive interface.

The launch arrives just after new Transparency in Coverage enforcement requirements took effect February 2, 2026. See the product live at the SIIA Healthcare Price Transparency Forum in Jacksonville, Florida, February 25-26 2026, or schedule a demo at gigasheet.com.

About Gigasheet: Founded in 2020, Gigasheet is the AI-powered healthcare pricing intelligence platform trusted by hundreds of payers, providers, and analysts. Backed by Accomplice, Rev (RELX Group, parent of LexisNexis), and Founder Collective.

Media Contact:

Rachel Abel

703-584-7511

[email protected]

SOURCE Gigasheet