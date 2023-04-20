Gigasheet Launches New API To Power Collaboration Between Business and Data Teams

LEESBURG, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigasheet, the big data analytics startup, has announced the launch of its new enterprise API, enabling programmatic access to the platform's big data spreadsheets. Gigasheet's spreadsheet-like interface is second nature to most business users, and the web-based application offers many 'one click' solutions to common data problems. These capabilities can now be extended, integrated, and automated via the new enterprise API.

The new enterprise API allows programmatic access to Gigasheet's big data spreadsheets, that can be imported from popular cloud applications. Gigasheet makes data exploration and analysis easy, enabling anyone to get insights from massive data sets.

Data Teams are using the new API to automate repetitive tasks, schedule imports and exports, and deliver large volumes of data to non-technical users for exploration in an intuitive interface. Data can be pushed into Gigasheet from databases, data warehouses, or enterprise applications. The API also enables business users to help with data preparation before running data pipelines or to inspect data quality throughout its lifecycle.

"From day one we have focused on helping empower people to answer questions about big data. The existing tools used to work with enterprise data are increasingly sophisticated, but these tools require users to know SQL or Python," says Gigasheet CEO and Co-founder Jason Hines. "Data engineers know about data availability and quality, while the business users have the context. This causes a lot of back and forth, and too often it's inefficient for both teams."

With more than 30,000 users on the company's platform, it's clear users love Gigasheet's data transformations and operations. The user interface is highly performant on large data sets, and the speed of complex operations far exceeds that of other tools. The usual complexity of dealing with big data is hidden from the user, allowing them to focus on analysis.

Gigasheet's API helps data teams by enabling business users to contribute to the company's data preparation and analysis efforts. Their requirements can be directly embedded into data pipelines, without burdening internal IT or data teams for training and support.

"Gigasheet makes it so easy to work with huge sales and marketing data sets. We're excited to see they have added an API for more seamless integration into workflows," said Mark Feldman, CEO of RevenueBase, a B2B customer intelligence company. Feldman says the company has been using the product for about a year.

The company's API is also playing a role in data preparation through their partnership with Tamr. Led by seasoned data veteran Andy Palmer, Tamr's Data Mastering technology helps enterprises transform their data into an asset and a competitive advantage. Palmer says that "The Gigasheet API is a gamechanger. Gigasheet's spreadsheet interface makes it easy for any data citizen to profile and clean up raw files. With the API, we can now embed Gigasheet into pipelines to help our customers get to insights faster."

Gigasheet is a cloud-based big data spreadsheet that allows users to work with large and complex data sets in a simple and intuitive manner. With powerful data preparation and analysis features, Gigasheet helps businesses of all sizes make informed decisions based on data.

