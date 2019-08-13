GigaSpaces AnalyticsXtreme Wins the Gold for Business Intelligence and Analytics at Network Products Guide's 2019 IT World Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest big data analytics processing platform, announced today that Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide has named InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme a Gold winner in the Business Intelligence and Analytics category. Now in their 14th year, the IT World Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in every facet of the IT industry.

InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme, launched in March 2019, combines the power of in-memory computing performance and scalability with the co-location of data, business logic and analytics to deliver faster and smarter insights to action. Interactive queries and machine learning models run simultaneously on both real-time mutable streaming data and historical data on data lakes and data warehouses without requiring a separate data load procedure or data duplication. Leveraging unique in-memory smart indexing, access to data on the data lake is accelerated by 100X resulting in analytics, machine learning (ML) and deep learning to run in seconds instead of minutes and minutes instead of hours. Faster and smarter insights improve the quality of time critical applications including predictive maintenance, live risk analysis, fraud detection, dynamic pricing, location-based advertising, personalized offers and more.

AnalyticsXtreme provides a single logical view of data that spans across real-time and historical data platforms including Hadoop, Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Snowflake, as well as SQL, Spark dataset/DataFrame and BI tools, like Tableau and Looker.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Gold winner for Business Intelligence and Analytics for helping enterprises from a variety of industries operationalize their ML models, and accelerate batch analytics and BI visualization," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "With today's data complexity there is a strong demand for AnalyticsXtreme's ability to simplify and accelerate analytics and ML initiatives across multiple data storage technologies across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments."

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards/.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972542633799

e. karen.krivaa@gigaspaces.com

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com

SOURCE GigaSpaces