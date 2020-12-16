GigaSpaces InsightEdge Smart ODS Recognized as the Best Big Data Solution by the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the leading provider of in-memory computing platforms that drive digital transformation, announced today that it has been named as the Best Big Data Solution by 2020 Tech Ascension Award.

GigaSpaces' InsightEdge Smart ODS drives successful digital transformation by seamlessly aggregating and processing data in real-time from multiple on-premises, cloud-based databases and streaming data sources. Executing data transactions, analytics and BI 30X faster than NoSQL and 6X faster than other in-memory platforms, Smart ODS enables enterprises to rapidly introduce new low-latency, always-on digital applications and services at scale and to power real-time online services such as online loan approvals, fraud and risk analysis, customer on-boarding, hyper personalized support and more.

GigaSpaces' cloud native platform's in-memory speed and scale combined with unique AIOps functionality, delivers the easiest to deploy and manage portfolio of software platforms that meet the most challenging enterprise data and analytics processing needs. As more companies launch new digital services to thrive in today's digital economy, the InsightEdge Smart ODS enables them to drastically reduce time-to-market, ensure rapid application response times and the highest performance levels, with lower total-cost-of ownership.

The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, and customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards proved that their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

"It's an honor to receive this industry and peer recognition," said Karen Krivaa, VP Marketing at GigaSpaces. "We are fully committed to helping our customers drive growth and success in highly competitive markets with the agility to introduce new digital applications and deploy real-time operational analytics and BI across on-premises, cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

"Big data is helping organizations across the world enhance the customer experience, cost optimize, drastically improve operational efficiencies and enable more real-time actions," said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. "We're very excited to recognize these big data leaders with innovative solutions that are helping organizations utilize rich, powerful data in unique and invaluable ways."

For more information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

About GigaSpaces

The GigaSpaces InsightEdge portfolio delivers fastest, scalable and easiest to deploy in-memory computing platforms to meet the most challenging enterprise data and analytics processing needs for accelerating and scaling real-time applications, analytics and operational BI on any data, at any load, across any environment. One-click integrations with on-premise and cloud operational data stores, automatic data modeling, business-policy data tiering and AI-driven autonomous scaling reduce time-to-market and ensure rapid response times and highest performance levels, with lower TCO.

Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations and OEMs across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more trust GigaSpaces for powering their mission critical services to optimize business operations, comply with regulations and enhance the customer experience. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners around the globe; serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Avanza Bank, SITA, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS. For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter, or visit our YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972-542-633-799

e. [email protected]

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. [email protected]

SOURCE GigaSpaces

Related Links

https://www.gigaspaces.com/

