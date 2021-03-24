GigaSpaces Wins 2021 Data Breakthrough Award for Best In-Memory Solution

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the leading provider of in-memory computing platforms that drive digital transformation, announced today that InsightEdge Smart ODS has been selected as the "Best In-Memory Solution" from Data Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

GigaSpaces' InsightEdge Smart ODS (Operational Data Store) is an out-of-the-box In-Memory Digital Integration Hub (DIH) that drives enterprise digital transformation.

The microservices platform decouples digital applications from legacy systems of record and data sources with a low-latency, scalable data fabric, shared via unified API which is leveraged by enterprises to:

Rapidly introduce new modern digital applications.

Decouple digital applications from systems of record to provide speed, scale and high concurrency for new digital applications.

Ensure always on applications and access to data.

Modernize and offload from expensive legacy infrastructure.

Develop once and deploy anywhere – on-premises, cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud with a cloud native platform.

GigaSpaces InsightEdge Smart ODS executes data transactions and analytics 30X faster than NoSQL and 6X faster than other in-memory platforms.

"Enterprises are held back by their existing legacy infrastructure as they face increasingly fierce competition and demanding customers that expect faster, more innovative and cost-effective services," said Noam Herzenstein, Director of Product Marketing at GigaSpaces. "We are proud to receive this significant industry honor that recognizes our Smart ODS platform's ability to simplify and accelerate digital transformation initiatives."

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries worldwide in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, and Data Storage. The inaugural Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from across the globe.

About GigaSpaces

The GigaSpaces InsightEdge portfolio delivers fastest, scalable and easiest to deploy in-memory computing platforms to meet the most challenging enterprise data and analytics processing needs for accelerating and scaling real-time applications, analytics and operational BI on any data, at any load, across any environment. One-click integrations with on-premises and cloud operational data stores, automatic data modeling, business-policy data tiering and AI-driven autonomous scaling reduce time-to-market and ensure rapid response times and highest performance levels, with lower TCO.

Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations and OEMs across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more trust GigaSpaces for powering their mission critical services to optimize business operations, comply with regulations and enhance the customer experience. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners around the globe serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Avanza Bank, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS.

For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter, or visit our YouTube and LinkedIn channels.

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972542633799

e. [email protected]

Spicetree Communications

Wes Rogers

t: +1-912-506-0869

e. [email protected]

SOURCE GigaSpaces