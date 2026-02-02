GigaWatt Opens Public Investment Round to Scale DIY Solar Platform

20-year solar operator launches crowdfunding raise as grid strain and rising costs push homeowners toward energy independence

Fullerton, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaWatt Inc. is making its next phase of growth available to public investors as the residential solar market faces a critical inflection point.

With federal tax credits phasing down and residential electricity costs up nearly 40% since 2021, homeowners are caught between expensive turnkey installers and bare-bones DIY kits that leave them stranded. GigaWatt has spent nearly two decades building the infrastructure to solve that gap, and now it's accelerating development of its own branded hardware and software to scale a leaner alternative.

The raise is being conducted under Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) and is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors, subject to applicable regulations. The offering is available through StartEngine , with a minimum investment of $500 and a maximum raise of up to $1,235,000 in non-voting Class B Common Stock.

What the Capital Will Fund

GigaWatt plans to use the new capital to speed up development and certification of its Real Goods branded inverters, batteries, panels and the Real Goods Hub, a centralized software platform that connects hardware, streamlines support, and will integrate artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostics, system performance, and customer support. In the DIY solar market, where post-sale service is often a critical bottleneck, AI tools are expected to make expert assistance faster, smarter, and more scalable.

Additional funding will be directed toward expanding research & development, engineering, sales and marketing teams. The aim is to deliver fully integrated solar-plus-storage kits that are permit-ready and code-compliant, giving homeowners and small installers more confidence in setting up and using their systems.

Track Record

"Over the past twenty years, we've quietly built the infrastructure that makes solar and storage accessible and reliable for everyday homeowners and small installers," said Deep Patel, Founder & CEO of GigaWatt Inc. "This raise allows us to scale our integrated hardware and software platform faster, so more people can take control of their energy and build long-term resilience for their homes."

Founded in 2006, GigaWatt has expanded into a multi-brand platform serving DIY and prosumer customers across the U.S. through well-known names such as Unbound Solar, GoGreen Solar, AltE Store and Real Goods. Since 2019, the company has installed thousands of kits nationwide, generated over $64 million in revenue, maintained strong gross margins and reported positive net income in both 2023 and 2024.

The Real Goods brand, which GigaWatt acquired in 2023, has deep roots in American renewable energy and sold the first solar panels directly to the public in 1978.

Investment Details

Additional investment details are available on StartEngine .

As a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering, investments are speculative, involve risk and may result in the loss of capital. Prospective investors should review the full Form C and offer materials before making an investment decision.

About GigaWatt Inc.

GigaWatt, Inc. is a California-based solar and battery storage platform dedicated to making energy independence affordable and accessible. Founded in 2006, the company focuses on providing high-quality solar kits and battery solutions for homeowners, DIYers, small businesses and contractors. With a family of trusted brands including GoGreenSolar, Unbound Solar and AltE Store, GigaWatt simplifies every step—from system design and permitting to installation and interconnection—helping users reduce energy costs and develop resilient, off-grid capable power systems. GigaWatt's mission is to promote distributed energy adoption nationwide by offering reliable, scalable alternatives to traditional utility dependence.

