CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GigCity Press is celebrating the Grand Opening of their custom printed T-shirt and apparel business on Tuesday, May 29th at their headquarters located at 6901 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN.

They will be giving away hundreds of T-shirts along with free Pizza and a Brand New 55" 4K LCD TV.

GigCity Press is a locally owned and operated division of WTSmedia. Specializing in unheard of turn times for printed apparel, they custom print shirts in 24 hours, and can even provide same day or while you wait printing. Also, customers can stop by and design their own t-shirts on a computer kiosk in their store.

GigCity Press provides a unique benefit to the Chattanooga apparel market by offering no minimum quantities and combining excellent local service, fast delivery, and low everyday prices that will beat local and online suppliers. A full staff of graphic designers and professionals working with customers through every step of the apparel experience ensures eye catching finished product that is exactly what the client wants.

GigCity stocks many different high-quality brands of shirts including American Apparel, Bella+Canvas, Tultex, Gildan and Sport-Tek in sizes ranging from youth small up to Adult 5X.

Michael Salley, President of GigCity Press states, "We are thrilled to help customers by printing t-shirts faster than they expect. Our state-of-the-art digital equipment skips many steps normally required in the traditional garment printing industry saving our customers both time and money."

If you would like to learn more about GigCity Press, visit them at www.GigCityPress.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GigCityPress.

GigCity Press

6901 Lee Hwy, Suite 136

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Contact: Michael Salley

Telephone: 423-269-6069

Email: 195915@email4pr.com

www.facebook.com/gigcitypress

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigcity-press-announces-grand-opening-300654830.html

SOURCE GigCity Press

Related Links

http://www.gigcitypress.com

