GigFinesse Announces Partnership With AC Hotel Denver Downtown To Expand Live Entertainment Offerings

The collaboration will bring guests authentic local experiences at the heart of Denver's live music and entertainment scene

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigFinesse, the leading platform that connects live music venues with artists, today announced a local partnership with AC Hotel Denver Downtown to broaden the scope of entertainment offerings for its visitors. Through GigFinesse's superior talent booking and production technology, hotel guests will be able to enjoy the entire landscape of live music and entertainment performances at the heart of authentic local Denver culture.

GigFinesse is transforming the antiquated talent booking market by making it easier for both artists and venues across the country to collaborate on live entertainment experiences. Through its scalable and reliable technology platform the hotel can track and promote upcoming events, artists, and performance schedules with the ability to streamline how operational communications are handled, including specific payout and tax processing for all bookings. Drawing from a screened pool of over 5,000 acts, GigFinesse carefully curates each performance to maximize and reflect the venue's brand vision. Its unparalleled matchmaking process for AC Hotel Denver Downtown combines artificial intelligence with the insight of seasoned "tastemakers'' who are familiar with the local music scene to ensure that guests have access to the best talent available.

"This partnership with AC Hotel Denver Downtown is incredibly important to the growth of our platform," said Mir Hwang, Co-founder and CEO of GigFinesse. "Denver has a vibrant music scene and we are so grateful to have an opportunity to emphasize that. AC Hotel Denver serves as the perfect venue for locals and visitors alike, and it gives us the chance to really showcase what GigFinesse is capable of. We are so excited to kick off this collaboration and can't wait to see how the Denver community responds."

"GigFinesse's technology is elevating the hotel's programming in a big way," said Christy DeSiato, Director of Sales and Marketing at AC Hotel Denver Downtown. "Having the ability to streamline event logistics helps us focus on creating the best possible experience for our guests, which is always our number one priority. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and look forward to offering an even better music scene to the Denver community."

GigFinesse recently closed a seed funding round of $3.6m from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners and Cosmic Venture Partners. The funding round is not only supporting the company in its mission to reimagine the future of live entertainment, it's also enabling GigFinesse to expand into key markets like Denver, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix.

To learn more about AC Hotel Denver Downtown, please visit their website here .

About GigFinesse:

GigFinesse is a music technology company founded by musicians who recognize firsthand the challenges that come with performing in the live music industry. It is an easy-to-use platform that connects live music venues of all sizes and tastes with thousands of artists from all across the country, allowing them to curate shows that are perfectly suited to their music preferences. GigFinesse serves as a one-stop solution that streamlines the booking process and aggregates hard day-of-show data to produce the optimal event outcome for everyone involved.

About AC Hotel Denver Downtown:

Settle into comfort at AC Hotel Denver Downtown, providing the perfect blend of European and urban style near LoDo. Easily access popular neighborhoods including Golden Triangle and City Park West in addition to multiple attractions such as the Colorado Convention Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Colorado State Capitol. In-between adventures, rest and renew in our designer rooms boasting plush beds, complimentary Wi-Fi and modern décor. Transition between work and leisure seamlessly with our workstations and flat-screen TVs. Many of our upscale accommodations showcase awe-inspiring mountain or city views. When it comes to your dining needs, delight in locally inspired dishes at Corinne Restaurant and international cuisine at Bar AC. Our team will ensure your safety and comfort with a few updates for the highest levels of cleanliness and care. CDC Guidelines and local ordinances will apply during your visit.

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE GigFinesse