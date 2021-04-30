Gigi Bedwell's New Book Poesías 2020-21: El Secreto de Emociones, Is A Stirring Tome Of Heartwarming Poems Inspired By Humanity's Deepest Thoughts And Feelings

The author said this about his book: "This book of Poesías 2020-21: El Secreto de Emociones with its thirty-three poems is the deep inspiration of feelings and thoughts dedicated to nature and life. Sequences and nuances give colors and movements to its surroundings, of natural beauty, and of the very existence that the universe gives us."

Gigi Bedwell has the feeling of expressing, through writing, sensations that touch the hearts of readers and take them on their inner journey of emotions of love, walking along beautiful paths, observing landscapes, the soul, and the spirit, accompanied by the divine presence.

Published by Page Publishing, Gigi Bedwell's new book Poesías 2020-21: El Secreto de Emociones captures the heart of human emotion through evocative poems that will surely tug the soul and instill wisdom to people.

Consumers who wish to reflect on life, love, and humanity can purchase Poesías 2020-21: El Secreto de Emociones online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

