GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge Taking Place June 3rd in West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGi's Playhouse, Portland LLC will host the 2023 GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge on June 3rd, 2023, at 9am at Mary S Young Park in West Linn. The event will include a 5k fun-run, a 1-mile walk, and a 21-yard dash for Down syndrome, as well as other fun activities for the whole family — including a bouncy house, raffle prizes, and much more.

GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge

The GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge is a national physical and social movement for acceptance that seeks to unite everyone across race, gender, abilities, beliefs, and more to celebrate and raise awareness for our friends living with Down syndrome and similar conditions. This event also helps raise funds to support the free educational, therapeutic, and vocational programs offered at GiGi Achievement Centers across North America — including the soon-to-open GiGi's Playhouse, Portland LLC in Northwest Oregon.

This year's event is being sponsored by:

"We are so excited about this year's GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge!" says Kristal Watts, Board Secretary for GiGi's Portland. "We live in a wonderful, caring community that really supports our differences as individuals, and we can't wait to get together on June 3rd to enjoy some fresh air and celebrate the upcoming grand opening of the Portland GiGi's Playhouse Achievement Center."

GiGiFIT provides free programs developed by physical therapists for individuals with Down syndrome and similar conditions. This goal-oriented curriculum encourages confidence and independence, while improving overall health and lifelong wellness.

"Our friends, family members, and neighbors living with Down syndrome often have to overcome numerous social or environmental obstacles to physical activity," said Brad Johnston, Board President for GiGi's Playhouse. "So, this is a great opportunity for all of us to come together to get outside and get our bodies moving in the right direction — and for a great cause."

Registration for the Portland GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge is $21 per registrant or a donation of any amount to your team. Even if you can't attend in person, there is a virtual option to join, allowing you to get fit however you choose and on your own time. Please email Brad Johnston at [email protected] to learn more about registration, sponsorship, or any other event details.

About GiGi's Playhouse

GiGi's Playhouse is changing the way the world sees Down syndrome and sending a global message of acceptance for all. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization directly serves 30,000 families in 83 countries, providing free, life-changing educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programs through its growing network of 57 Down Syndrome Achievement Centers and Virtual Playhouses.

To learn more about GiGi's Playhouse's message of hope and acceptance for all, please visit www.gigisplayhouse.org.

CONTACT: Kyle McCarthy, [email protected]

SOURCE GiGi's Playhouse - Portland