GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE CELEBRATES 21 YEARS OF ACCEPTANCE AND HOPE WITH ANNUAL "i have a voice" GALA

Joined by Actor, Comedian, and Author, John O'Hurley, the Global Network Will Continue to Amplify its Mission to Empower the Down Syndrome Community With Free Resources and Programming

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For twenty-one years, GiGi's Playhouse has changed the way the world sees Down syndrome and spread a global message of acceptance to millions around the globe. To celebrate its 21st anniversary and to double down on its unwavering commitment to provide over 30,000 individuals and their families with free, life-changing resources and programming, the organization will host its annual "i have a voice" Gala on Saturday, February 24th, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel.

"The 'i have a voice' Gala is one of my favorite GiGi's Playhouse events, because it brings us together in celebration, while also helping us continue to grow our mission and spread our impact further," said Nancy Gianni, founder and chief belief officer of GiGi's Playhouse. "In 21 years, we've grown this organization from one Playhouse to an international network of nearly 60, with more on the way. I'm so excited to bring our community together and celebrate 21 years of free programs, belief, inspiration, education and achievement."

The high-energy, inclusive and black-tie affair will be co-hosted by actor, comedian, and author John O'Hurley (J. Peterman from Seinfeld) and by the organization's namesake, GiGi Gianni, a 21-year-old with Down syndrome. The gala will also include special presentations of #GenerationG awards to two Tampa Bay Buccaneers who helped put the spotlight on GiGi's Playhouse through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, Dee Delaney & Deven Thompkins and a dozen retired NFL greats. Live music from 7th Heaven alongside a silent and live auction to fund the ever-important mission to spread acceptance and free resources for those with Down syndrome.

Funds from the "i have a voice" Gala will further GiGi's Playhouse's efforts to develop and provide free, life-changing programming and resources for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. From 1:1 academic and career support, to speech and physical therapy, these free programs support an international network that reaches millions and provides 300,000 program hours each year.

Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available, as well as additional sponsorship and donation opportunities. So far, Title sponsors include Accurate Personnel Services, Comprehensive Marketing Incorporated, and Industrial Source Incorporated. Platinum Sponsors include The Lauderback Family, LivEdge Capital, Wintrust Bank, 2000 Percent Raise, Diamonds Direct, Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Behrens, and Mr. & Mrs. Rick Stern. To learn more about GiGi's Playhouse's "i have a voice" Gala, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/gala .

ABOUT GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE

GiGi's Playhouse is changing the way the world sees Down syndrome and sending a global message of acceptance for all. Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, the organization directly serves 30,000 families in 88 countries, providing free, life-changing educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs through its growing network of 58 Down Syndrome Achievement Centers and Virtual Playhouse. To learn more about GiGi's Playhouse's message of hope and acceptance for all, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers