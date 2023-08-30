GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE DOWN SYNDROME ACHIEVEMENT CENTER SIGNS SEVEN-YEAR LEASE TO SERVE PORTLAND, OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGi's Playhouse, whose mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and send a global message of acceptance for all, has entered a lease with Apple Way Corner LLC for a 5,491 square foot space located at 8538 SW Apple Way Portland, Oregon. This new location marks the 58th GiGi's Playhouse across the U.S. and Mexico and will offer educational, therapeutic, and career development programs from prenatal diagnosis through adulthood.

One of the most underserved populations in the greater Portland area...a child, teen or adult experiencing Down syndrome, will have access to progressive programs designed to benefit every phase of life. According to Brad Johnson, Board President GiGi's Playhouse Portland, LLC, "GiGi's programs help fill the informational, educational, therapeutic, and career training gaps experienced by individuals living with Down syndrome and their families." Cost is never a barrier to achievement at GiGi's Playhouse, as programs are offered FREE to families.

"GiGi's Playhouse programs around the country have been wonderful resources for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. I know that many local families have worked very hard to bring this excellent program to the Portland area. GiGi's, with its many programs for people with Down syndrome of all ages, will be an outstanding resource for our community," says Dr. Joseph Pinter, MD of OHSU's Child Development and Rehabilitation Center.

GiGi's Playhouse Portland will transform the 5,491 square foot space currently used as a weight training facility into therapeutic play areas for children, learning labs for math and literacy tutoring, a teaching kitchen and areas for vocational training for adults. Grants from The Edward and Romell Ackley Foundation and The Andersen Construction Foundation, as well as the generosity of hundreds of Oregonians, have raised over 60% of the estimated $300,000 construction project.

"The Andersen Construction Foundation gives back to every community we build in, and we are thrilled to support GiGi's Playhouse in Portland," says Madeleine Stolowitz, Director of Corporate Philanthropy at Andersen Construction.

GiGi's Playhouse Portland plans to raise the balance through its "Get Ready, Here We Come" capital campaign, which runs through the end of October (Down Syndrome Awareness month). Community members can participate in the capital campaign here: https://p2p.onecause.com/gigisportlandbelieveinourbuild/donate.

ABOUT GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE: GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, with over 57 brick and mortar locations across the United States and Mexico. Every day, GiGi's Playhouse changes lives by providing free, life-changing therapeutic, educational and career training programs for individuals of all ages. From prenatal diagnosis to career skills, GiGi's makes a lifetime commitment to families. The organization also helps advance a vital social impact goal by showing the world what individuals with Down syndrome can achieve as students, co-workers, volunteers, friends, and valued members of their communities. For more information about free programs, volunteerism, impact partnerships, events, and the many ways to support our families, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/portland.

