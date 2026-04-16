GiGi's Playhouse Founder Nancy Gianni Honored with Trailblazer Award at KNOW Women Summit

PHOENIX, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGi's Playhouse, the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is proud to announce that its founder, Nancy Gianni, has been awarded the prestigious Trailblazer Award at the KNOW Women Summit in Phoenix, AZ. The honor recognizes women who are redefining leadership, breaking barriers, and creating lasting impact across industries and communities. Additionally, Nancy Gianni and GiGi Gianni were both named to KNOW Women's "100 Women to Know in America," a national recognition highlighting influential women making meaningful impact across the country.

Nancy Gianni, Founder of GiGi's Playhouse, and her daughter GiGi Gianni, namesake and Chief Inspiration Officer, were named to KNOW Women's 2026 Class of 100 Women to KNOW in America. Nancy also received the prestigious KNOW Women Trailblazer Award, honoring women who break barriers and create lasting impact.

Hosted by KNOW Women, the annual summit brings together leading female executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for three days of inspiration and growth. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and immersive networking experiences, the event serves as a powerful platform for women to expand their influence and fuel their purpose.

Nancy Gianni was recognized as a true trailblazer for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusion. As the founder of GiGi's Playhouse, she has spent nearly two decades transforming perceptions of Down syndrome by building a global movement rooted in acceptance, opportunity, and empowerment.

As the closing keynote speaker, Gianni delivered a deeply personal address reflecting on her journey from a mother who was only told what her daughter could not do to the leader of a worldwide organization that is changing what is possible for individuals with Down syndrome. Her message called on attendees to lead with courage and ask for forgiveness, not permission.

GiGi Gianni, who was recognized alongside her mother, also attended the summit and gave an inspiring speech, continuing her role as an advocate for inclusion. Nancy and GiGi's recognition underscores their lasting impact as changemakers and reinforces the mission of GiGi's Playhouse.

About Nancy and GiGi Gianni

Nancy Gianni is a nationally recognized author, entrepreneur, and changemaker—and the proud mom of GiGi Gianni, the inspiration behind GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. When GiGi was born with Down syndrome in 2002, Nancy was told only what her daughter couldn't do. Refusing to accept that, she turned heartbreak into hope and, in 2003, launched the first GiGi's Playhouse. Today, Nancy leads a $37 million enterprise with over 62 locations and a virtual platform reaching families in 95 countries—all delivering free programs that unlock potential and promote global acceptance.

GiGi, now a confident young woman, serves as a global ambassador—speaking at events, starring in national campaigns, and reminding the world: "I belong here." Together, Nancy and GiGi are changing how the world views Down syndrome, proving that with belief, love, and opportunity, anything is possible.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

GiGi's Playhouse

Kevin O'Brien

[email protected]

www.gigisplayhouse.org

SOURCE GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers