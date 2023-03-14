Gigi's Playhouse Launches the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge on World Down Syndrome Day, Encourages Acceptance and Inclusion for All

Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of GiGi's Playhouse, over 50 of the Global Nonprofit's Locations Will Host Individual GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenges to Grow Local Communities

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGi's Playhouse , a global organization that changes the way the world sees Down syndrome through life-changing free programming and an impactful message of acceptance, is honoring World Down Syndrome Day (March 21) with the launch of the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge - a nationally-reaching acceptance movement that will bring Playhouse participants, families, communities and corporate America together to celebrate and spread GiGi's Playhouse's central mission of acceptance through fun-filled activities and fitness-based challenges.

GiGi's Playhouse GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge

Over 50 GiGi's Playhouse locations around the country will host their own versions of the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge, connecting participants with their local neighborhood to grow a community of acceptance and inclusion. These peer-to-peer fundraising events will directly fund over 4,400 hours a week of free educational, therapeutic and professional programs offered by each local GiGi's Playhouse.

"From a young age, people with disabilities are often segregated from their peers - the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge brings kids and communities together," said Nancy Gianni, founder and chief belief officer of GiGi's Playhouse. "When people get an opportunity to meet our kids, they understand that they are so much more than a diagnosis. Don't we want to live in a world that accepts us all? That is what the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge is all about!"

Individuals with Down syndrome are at high risk for low strength, endurance and fitness - which can lead to other health problems. GiGiFIT, which provides free, goal-oriented programs developed by physical therapists for individuals, was designed to address common issues for those with Down syndrome, supporting individuals to be more independent and confident in their abilities while improving their overall health and wellness throughout their lives.

Depending on the individual Playhouse location, the GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge will take place between March 21 and June 24. The local challenges are planned by dedicated volunteers across the country and include fun-filled activities like fun runs, walks and more to build connections between individuals with Down syndrome and their communities.

For details on individual GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge events, and to pledge to be a part of the acceptance challenge, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/gigifitchallenge .

ABOUT GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE

GiGi's Playhouse is changing the way the world sees Down syndrome and sending a global message of acceptance for all. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the organization directly serves 30,000 families in 83 countries, providing free, life-changing educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs through its growing network of 57 Down Syndrome Achievement Centers and Virtual Playhouse. To learn more about GiGi's Playhouse's message of hope and acceptance for all, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org.

Media Contact

Carleigh Rinefierd

614-446-2952

[email protected]

SOURCE GiGi's Playhouse