GiGi's Playhouse Set to Open 61st Location in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGi's Playhouse, the only network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest Playhouse in Portland, OR, on Saturday, September 28. The Portland Playhouse marks GiGi's first brick-and-mortar location in Oregon and the organization's 61st Playhouse.

The journey to bring a GiGi's to Portland began in 2017 and involved over 50 dedicated community members. The Portland Start-up team's efforts gained new momentum when Brad Johnston joined as Start-up Lead in 2022. Brad and his wife Niki are proud grandparents to nine incredible grandchildren, including Jack, who was born in 2019 and has Down syndrome. With 40 years of experience leading companies, Brad applied his expertise to Portland's Start-up team, helping raise more than $500,000, propelling the Portland Playhouse to open its doors.

"I'm thrilled to welcome GiGi's Playhouse Portland as our 61st Playhouse," said Nancy Gianni, Founder and Chief Belief Officer. "The GiGi's Portland team has worked so hard, and now, all of Portland gets to experience our lifetime commitment and free programming!"

Nancy and her daughter, GiGi Gianni, the namesake and inspiration of GiGi's Playhouse, will attend the Portland grand opening to usher the new Playhouse into the community. The Portland Playhouse marks a significant expansion since the organization's inception in 2003. After her daughter GiGi was born with Down syndrome, Nancy Gianni was determined to change how the world views Down syndrome. With that in mind, she opened the very first GiGi's Playhouse in Hoffman Estates, IL. In addition to celebrating Down syndrome, GiGi's Playhouse provides free therapeutic, educational, and career programming to individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

GiGi's free programming model has expanded to over 61 locations, as well as GiGi's Virtual Playhouse. Portland is the latest city to welcome a GiGi's Playhouse to its community and exemplifies the GiGi's entrepreneurial model created by Nancy Gianni.

About GiGi's Playhouse: GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free therapeutic, educational, and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. With over 61 locations across the United States and Mexico, GiGi's Playhouse offers a lifetime commitment while providing individuals with Down syndrome the opportunity to maximize their potential to further grow acceptance, inclusion, and empowerment. For more information, visit here.

Contact: Kevin O'Brien, [email protected]

SOURCE GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers