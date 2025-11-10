Gigli Glows Up: The THC Beverage Brand Lighting Up Mainstream Shelves

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigli, the award-winning THC beverage brand redefining how adults celebrate, is officially going mainstream, with more than 6 million cans sold since launch in November 2023. With placement now in select Target stores across Minnesota and an upcoming rollout in Circle K locations nationwide, Gigli is leading a cultural shift that's taking THC drinks from niche curiosity to fridge-door essential.

Gigli

As adults continue to enjoy social moments yet seek new ways to feel uplifted and present, THC beverages are becoming the modern alternative to alcohol. Once the domain of cannabis insiders, the category is now welcoming a wave of canna-curious consumers who were ready for this all along. With national retailers like Target, Total Wine, and Circle K bringing THC drinks into their everyday assortments, more consumers can now grab a Gigli on a Target run instead of making a dispensary trip.

"Our success comes down to flavor and intention," says Kam Talebi, founder of Gigli, whose background in hospitality inspired the brand's flavor-first approach. "We focus on great taste, better-for-you ingredients, and a modern way to celebrate. It's not about replacing alcohol. It's about elevating how we connect, with flavor-first drinks that deliver a feel-good glow."

Gigli's growing lineup now includes THC cocktails, sparkling seltzers, and a new line of fruit punches debuting in early 2026, each crafted with the same commitment to flavor, balance, and approachability. The cocktail range — Blood Orange Margarita, Pineapple Mojito, Raspberry Mule, Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Spritz, and Cherry Limeade — serves up bold taste with real juice, low calories, and all-natural, ingredients. Available in 2 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg THC options, Gigli offers a feel-good glow for every occasion.

The brand's focus on quality and craft hasn't gone unnoticed. Gigli recently earned multiple honors from the PR%F Awards and the International Non-Alcoholic Competition, including Gold and Double Gold medals for both flavor and design — a testament to its mixologist-inspired recipes and standout taste.

After debuting in late 2023, Gigli projects $10 million in sales by the end of 2025, just its second year on shelves, and expects to more than double revenue in 2026 as new categories and retail partners come online. With a national distribution partnership soon to be announced, Gigli is poised to scale its glow nationwide.

"When mainstream stores like Target and Circle K decide it's time for THC, they want the best-tasting option on shelf," adds Talebi. "They found it in Gigli."

Already available in over 4,000 retail points across multiple states, Gigli proves that ordinary is overrated and great taste always wins.

About Gigli

Gigli crafts award-winning, ready-to-drink THC beverages — from cocktails to seltzers — for adults who want the fun without the fallout. Made with real juice, low calories, and bold flavor, Gigli delivers the social joy of a cocktail and a feel-good glow. Learn more at Gigli.com.

