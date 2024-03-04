GigSmart, Hooray Health, and Zurich North America join forces to provide access to affordable healthcare for workers

Collaboration offers innovative supplemental healthcare solutions for the evolving workforce

DENVER, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief for healthcare coverage challenges is coming to workers through a collaboration designed to bring innovative supplemental healthcare solutions to individuals and employers.

Three organizations are teaming up to offer affordable and flexible healthcare coverage and address workers' evolving insurance needs: Dallas-based Hooray Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions; GigSmart, a Denver-based workforce management platform that seamlessly connects workers with businesses for short and long-term jobs across all industries; and Schaumburg, Ill.-based Zurich North America, one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals.

The collaboration is working to address one of the top healthcare pain points forworkers: high annual deductibles for major medical coverage.

"This alliance leverages the strengths of all three organizations to develop tailored insurance solutions specifically designed for the individual worker and evolving workforce," said Shane Foss, CEO of Hooray Health. "Too often workers only have limited options for healthcare. Our plans supplement the online exchange plans very well, giving workers access to major medical coverage at a lower price point and the ability to use Hooray Health for non-emergencies."

"More than one million workers on the GigSmart platform will now have access to comprehensive insurance resources to help support their success and overall well-being," said Mitch Catino, co-founder and COO at GigSmart.

The collaboration also focuses on educating workers about the value of insurance and the coverage options available to them. Dedicated customer support and educational resources will be provided to ensure workers have the information they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

"This collaboration signifies a long-term commitment to solving the growing financial burden of healthcare for individuals," said David Fike, Head of Life, Accident & Health for Zurich North America. "Managing medical spending and debt is a real challenge for many Americans. And it's something that Zurich, Hooray Health, and GigSmart are passionate about solving."

