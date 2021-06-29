GigSmart Launches Project Gigs, Expands Access to Home Service Professionals

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the staffing company that connects businesses looking for talent with individuals looking for work through its Get Workers and Get Gigs apps, today launched Project Gigs giving users an easy way to connect with local service professionals to complete a variety of residential tasks and projects, from landscaping and cleaning to furniture assembly and moving.

Over the past year, the number of residential requests posted in Get Workers surged 244%, identifying the need for a residential, project-based solution. In addition to connecting businesses and individuals with workers to fill hourly shifts and part- or full-time positions, Get Workers users can post Project Gigs to tap into a pool of skilled workers who are interested in completing household projects. With this enhancement, Get Workers can be used to source all types of labor: temporary workers, permanent employees, and home-service professionals.

"As the gig economy continues to grow, GigSmart provides the only end-to-end solution to connect people to local workers. Get Workers is now the most convenient place to find and hire local professionals to complete any task, both at work and at home," said Mitch Catino, COO of GigSmart.

Project Gigs makes it easy for residential requesters to tackle routine maintenance and repairs, or hefty home renovations — big or small — via their free Get Workers account, accessible from a web browser or in the Get Workers mobile app. With Project Gigs, requesters can:

Create and post free Project Gigs to source local professionals for any residential task or project.

Receive applicants and project bids.

Pay a one-time $4.99 fee to unlock full worker profiles, as well as communicate directly with applicants.

Easily connect with local home service professionals and choose how to pay hired workers — inside or outside of the Get Workers app.

Project Gigs are available to Get Workers users within all 50 U.S. states, across dozens of residential categories including Catering, Cleaning, Electrical, Events, Furniture Assembly, Gutter Cleaning & Repair, Handyman, Home Appliances, Interior Design, Junk Removal, Lawn & Yard, Moving, Painting, Pet Care, Plumbing, Roof, and TV Mounting; and across eight digital and remote categories including: Photo & Video, Graphic Design, and Computer & IT.

GigSmart's Get Workers and Get Gigs apps are available nationwide. To hire a worker, sign up for a Get Workers account on the GigSmart website at gigsmart.com or download the Get Workers app for iOS or Android. To become a worker, download the Get Gigs app for iOS or Android.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a staffing company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. GigSmart's apps, Get Workers and Get Gigs, connect businesses and residential users looking for labor with local workers. The apps are available in all 50 states, serving industries including construction, manufacturing, food service, delivery services, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services.

