Gigsmart Unfairly Compensates Its Gig Workers, Alleges Class Action filed by Nicholas & Tomasevic

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP, a leading law firm in labor and employment class action litigation, filed a class action lawsuit against Gigsmart, Inc. for allegedly misclassifying its gig workers as "independent contractors."

According to the lawsuit, Gigsmart has failed to provide minimum protections to its workforce under California law, such as not paying for all hours worked, not reimbursing for business expenses, and not paying overtime premium wages. The lawsuit further alleges that Gigsmart does not make meal and rest breaks available to its workers. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit seek back wages and steep penalties for these violations of California labor laws.

"Regrettably, although California has made strenuous attempts to guarantee equitable employment conditions and sufficient pay, 'gig economy' platforms like Gigsmart persist in undercompensating and unlawfully misclassifying their employees to boost their profits," states Shaun Markley, the attorney representing the claimants in the class-action lawsuit.

