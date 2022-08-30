GiGstreem Acquires netBlazr, a Boston Internet Provider

Strategic acquisition accelerates GiGstreem's greater Boston area network footprint, bolsters staff and operations

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGstreem , a leading provider of high quality residential and commercial broadband networks nationwide, today announced the acquisition of netBlazr , a Boston-based residential and commercial internet provider. The acquisition accelerates GiGstreem's ubiquitous WiFi network footprint in the greater Boston area, increases staff and expands its local customer support and engineering capabilities.

"We've had a relationship with netBlazr for years and have a tremendous amount of respect for its resilient network, highly skilled team and proven track record of supporting apartment communities in the Boston area," said Andrew Kusminsky, CEO of GiGstreem. "This acquisition accelerates GiGstreem's goal to be the largest and best provider of ubiquitous WiFi to the incredible people who own and manage apartments in Boston."

NetBlazr, founded in 2010, is the No. 1 rated internet service provider in Boston and offers innovative concierge, residential and business-grade high-speed internet services to more than 3,500 subscribers. Like GiGstreem, netBlazr is led by an experienced team of technology and internet development leaders with deep local knowledge.

Boston is a critical market in GiGstreem's national expansion, and netBlazr provides the knowledge required to meet the unique needs of the city. GiGstreem will absorb netBlazr's entire team, vast network of local clients and maintain a local office to store equipment and inventory for its technicians. Together the companies will bolster ubiquitous WiFi services, local technical support and customer service.

"We are extremely proud of the work we've done at netBlazr over the last decade to provide the best broadband in Boston," said Jim Hanley, CEO of netBlazr. "Our goal was to disrupt the nationwide internet monopoly and now is the time to accelerate that effort. GiGstreem shares our values and mission of providing fast, fair and friendly internet to apartment residents and businesses. Combining our systems and teams will allow us to provide more robust internet coverage and better customer service."

With GiGstreem's expanding network and local technical resources, the company can offer residential and commercial services to Metro Boston multifamily and business communities. Reliable, seamless connectivity has become the foundation for modern businesses and GiGstreem's reliable end-to-end service provides quick, seamless integration, high-speed ubiquitous WiFi and responsive customer service for businesses.

About GiGstreem

GiGstreem provides the most reliable, fastest Internet service on the market, with premier customer service. GiGstreem's state-of-the-art national network serves tens of thousands of businesses and residences in apartment communities nationally. Companies of all sizes rely on GiGstreem to provide the best streaming experience to their residents and users. For more information, visit gigstreem.com .

SOURCE GiGstreem