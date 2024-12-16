Gigstreem's New Leadership Team Driving Rapid Growth and Enhanced Customer Experience

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigstreem , a leading provider of connectivity solutions for multifamily properties and businesses, today announced the introduction of a dynamic new leadership team to propel the company through its next phase of rapid growth.

Earlier this year, the company named Patrick Albus as chief executive officer. Albus brings with him a wealth of experience in growing and scaling businesses. Under his leadership, Gigstreem is strengthening its commitment to:

Enhanced customer experiences and a customer-centric culture

Streamlined construction and launch processes

Strengthened network reliability and performance

"Patrick brings a proven track record and strong leadership capabilities to Gigstreem. We are confident in his vision and his ability to drive sustainable growth while delivering an unparalleled customer experience," said Will Palmer, Gigstreem's chairman of the board.

Prior to joining Gigstreem in 2023, Albus held leadership roles with globally recognized organizations such as Walt Disney Company and Dun & Bradstreet. He brings expertise in corporate finance, strategy, and process optimization. He also holds an MBA in finance from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and has a Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

New Senior Team Uplevels Engineering, Operations and Customer Experience

To complement Albus' vision, Gigstreem has welcomed several industry veterans. The new leadership team is elevating the company's capabilities in engineering, operations, and customer experience.

Florencio (Flo) Bulanhagui , vice president of engineering. Formerly a senior vice president of engineering at Summit Broadband, Bulanhagui is spearheading efforts to enhance network reliability and scalability.

Sara Nabinger , vice president of operations. Previously the vice president of service delivery at Windstream, Nabinger brings deep expertise in operational excellence.

Brent McCutchin , operations advisor. With experience from companies like Windstream and GTT, Brent is focused on optimizing construction and launch processes.

Matt Miller , vice president of customer experience. Drawing on leadership roles at Amazon and Restoration Hardware, Miller is reimagining the customer journey to ensure seamless digital access.

Rob Low , general counsel. Previously senior corporate counsel with Cisco, Low is responsible for all legal and compliance matters, including regulatory, corporate, and mergers and acquisitions.

Kris Hampton , chief revenue officer. Promoted earlier this year, Kris continues to drive revenue growth and market expansion efforts.

"Adding Flo, Sara, Brent, Matt and Rob to our senior team strengthens our ability to create a truly customer-centric experience," said Albus. "Our goal is to transform the way residents and businesses interact with the digital world —from onboarding to daily access—delivering reliability and ease-of-use at every step."

About Gigstreem

Gigstreem is a leading provider of advanced connectivity solutions for multifamily properties and businesses, delivering high-performance internet and exceptional customer service. With a mission to simplify and enhance the digital experience, Gigstreem is committed to providing reliable and innovative solutions tailored to modern connectivity needs. For more information, visit gigstreem.com .

