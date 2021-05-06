Gig/Task Platform and Supporting Software, Historically Utilized by Sitehands to Deliver IT Field Services, Are For Sale

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale a gig/task platform and supporting software which was used to support the business of Sitehands. For nearly four years, Sitehands provided its corporate clients with information technology (IT) field services, generating approximately $51 million of revenue in 2019. The assets available for sale include the software code for the platform and the Sitehands trademark. The sale will be subject to approval of the bankruptcy court in which Sitehands' bankruptcy case is administered, and is being conducted by Salvatore LaMonica, as chapter 7 trustee of Sitehands.

Historically, the platform – which supported hundreds of clients and more than 20,000 service providers – has been used to offer on-demand IT field services. The software can be repurposed to deliver and track any type of service. It is fully integrated to provide effective onsite services, delivering accountability, real time updates and transparency for field service transactions.

Interested parties can receive a demo of the platform, which will address, among other things, a functional overview (including core objects, standard workflows and custom forms) and the technologies on which the platform is built.

The platform consists of a configurable workflow/state engine, an API to perform functions on the engine and connect to other systems of record, and a web portal. "The software provides immense flexibility," commented Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried. "It has numerous possible use cases for delivery of any type of service in the field, and can be configured to support most industries through its custom form language, alerting and dashboarding."

Offers to acquire the Sitehands intellectual property assets are due by May 18, 2021, and an auction will be held on May 20, 2021.

Parties interested in the assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

