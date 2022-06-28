GigTel Signs with Jenne Cloud Service Brokerage

CLOVERDALE, Ind., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigTel today announced that it has partnered with Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage in a deal that will provide the brand significant national exposure through Jenne's extensive channel partner ecosystem.

"Today, GigTel is proud to add its UCaaS and CCaaS voice services to Jenne's Cloud Brokerage portfolio and bring GigTel solutions to Jenne's vast network of agents, value-added resellers, managed service providers, integrators, and telecom service providers.

GigTel is a unified platform for all your communication and collaboration demands. Our solution is user-friendly and can be implemented in just a few weeks... even if you don't have IT resources! Our rates are transparent and all-inclusive so that you don't have to take any shortcuts as you introduce an enterprise-grade solution to your business. Be the business you want to be! Visit GigTel.com to learn more, view pricing, and schedule a demo or free trial. GigTel Unified Communication and Collaboration with voice, video, screenshare, mobile app, Auto Attendant, and more! Unified, all-in-one solution with the most competitive pricing in the industry.

This aligns our business with Jenne's strong infrastructure and represents the next step in the evolution of the brand," stated Darin LaCoursiere, Chief Executive Officer.

"We're thrilled to partner with GigTel and leverage our two strong brands, continuing to enhance our support of Unified Communications and collaboration solutions", said Shawn Berry, senior vice president global channel sales, Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage. "Their focus on custom designing cost-effective communication solutions and unparalleled customer support fits identical with the Jenne culture. GigTel is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio."

The signing was finalized in May of 2022.

GigTel is a subsidiary of Endeavor Communications. With offices throughout the north, midwest, and south the Endeavor family of companies (including GigTel, IT Resource, Synergetics DCS, and Endeavor Communications) provides a large array of IT services including high-speed fiber Internet, cloud-based voice solutions, value-added reseller services, and managed IT services to businesses throughout North America. See https://gigtel.com for more information.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

Contact Information:

Endeavor Communications

Mike Harian – Vice President of Marketing

812.967.5550

[email protected]

SOURCE GigTel