Giift accelerates expansion, adds 23 banks and 38m users

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the redemption of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced that it has added 38m users in 2020, a 50% increase, as its end-to-end loyalty technology was adopted by 23 additional banks and financial service companies globally.

The last year has been a challenging one across industries, with consumer spending habits having undergone a change. Banks, financial services and brands across various sectors have been compelled to deliver a differentiated customer experience to retain customers and acquire new ones in this dynamic scenario. Giift, a global leader in the loyalty domain, has focused on building innovative solutions that offer digital functionality and enhanced customer engagement that drive loyalty.

"Comprehensive end-to-end loyalty technology, driven by product agnostic points accrual, global points redemption and user engagement, faces increasing adoption across many industries. Indeed, the pandemic reminded everyone the importance of customer loyalty, and this is what Giift does best," says company co-founder and Director Pascal Xatart. "The total number of users accessing Giift technology reached the 100m mark for the first time since inception," added Pascal Xatart.

About Giift.com: Giift innovative end-to-end loyalty technology turns rewards programs into fungible currencies. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, Lagos, Cairo and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162353/Giift_Logo.jpg

For more information about this story, contact:

Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder & Director

+447470 605 095

[email protected]

www.giift.com

SOURCE Giift

Related Links

https://www.giift.com

