Gil Baumgarten, President of Segment Wealth Management, accepted into Forbes Finance Council

HOUSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gil Baumgarten, President of Segment Wealth Management, an award-winning advisory services firm in Houston, Texas, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Gil Baumgarten was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Gil Baumgarten into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gil Baumgarten has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gil will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gil will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited and honored to be included in this exclusive community of fellow leaders," says Baumgarten.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Gil Baumgarten is a 36-year veteran of the investment industry. He jumped the brokerage train in 2010 to start Segment, a fiduciary firm where the interests of the client and the firm could align. Gil's first book, FOOLISH: How Investors Get Worked Up and Worked Over by the System, is launching on Amazon in May 2021.

