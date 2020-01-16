Gil Harel Joins Splitty as New Chief Commercial Officer

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gil Harel, a veteran of the hospitality industry, is joining the team as Chief Commercial Officer at Splitty - an innovative travel booking website. This is a major vote of faith in the emerging travel brand by the expert, who previously played an important role in the Trip.com acquisition.

Harel has worked in the travel industry for over two decades and brings a lot of insight to the role from his experience as Head of Strategic Partnerships, Hotels & Content at Skyscanner. He has been working as an advisor for Splitty for the past several years, while working for Skyscanner.

Harel joined Skyscanner after the acquisition of Trip.com, where he was Vice President and then Senior Vice President of business development. He also has experience at Conduit, a company creating end-to-end customer engagement software for retail and hospitality chains. Gil earned his undergraduate degree in hospitality and tourism management from Ben Gurion University and his MBA from Cornell and Essec University.

"We are honored to have Gil Harel joining our team here at Splitty," says Eran Shust, Co-Founder and CEO. "His travel industry reputation precedes him. Gil Harel joining our team is a very important step in our journey to build a world-class travel brand."

Harel has always been drawn to out-of-the-box thinking in his career, which is why working with innovative start-up Splitty attracted his attention.

"It's been a while since I saw a true technological disruption of this scale in the travel industry. I am excited by the way Splitty is changing the world of travel booking and I look forward to getting involved in this thrilling and game-changing company."

About Splitty

Splitty is the first booking platform to use proprietary machine learning technology to provide consumers with creative hotel booking offers. Splitty combines multiple booking options into one hotel reservation, in order to provide travelers with unbeatable deals while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Founded in 2015, Splitty is led by an experienced team of Travel and Tech industry veterans, with experience at companies such as Huawei, Microsoft, Skyscanner and Expedia. The Splitty team spent 3+ years developing an award-winning algorithm, which has now reached global coverage of more than 500,000 properties in 127 countries. To date, the company raised $10 million in total from Fuson (ClubMed, Atlantis Hotels & Cirque du Soleil), Techstars Ventures, Cockpit Innovation (ELAL Airlines' investment arm) and 2b Angels.

