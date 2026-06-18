GIL SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Gildan Activewear for Possible Securities Law Violations

Gildan Activewear reported "record" Q1 2026 net sales of $1.17 billion, but the short-seller report alleges channel-stuffing inflated those figures while distributors sat on over $500 million in excess inventory.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) investors lost more than 18% of their holdings today after Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging the Company's reported sales were inflated by channel-stuffing practices, with distributors allegedly carrying approximately $510 million in excess inventory. Shareholders who lost money on GIL are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On April 30, 2026, Gildan reported what it called "record Q1 sales from continuing operations of nearly $1.2 billion, which were up 64% versus last year." The Company's Q1 2026 press release framed an inventory reduction as "proactive." Six weeks later, Jehoshaphat Research, disclosing a short position, alleged that revenue growth was driven not by genuine end-market demand but by channel-stuffing, and that organic growth had actually been negative for years.

The Company's same-day response, delivered by SVP IR & Communications Jessy Hayem, reaffirmed FY-2026 guidance and asserted "confidence in the accuracy and completeness of our disclosures." CEO Glenn Chamandy and CFO Luca Barile had signed certifications in both the FY2025 40-F filed February 26, 2026, and the Q1 2026 6-K filed April 30, 2026, attesting that those filings contained no untrue statements of material fact and did not omit material facts necessary to make the statements not misleading.

If you purchased Gildan Activewear shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GIL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GIL investigation? A: Investors who purchased GIL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Gildan Activewear made materially false or misleading statements regarding distributor inventory levels, channel health, and the quality of reported revenue growth. When a short-seller report challenged those statements on June 16, 2026, the stock price declined 18.77%.

Q: How much did GIL stock drop? A: Shares fell over 18% intraday on June 16, 2026, after Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging channel-stuffing and approximately $510 million in excess distributor inventory. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do GIL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GIL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com