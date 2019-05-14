Gilat Reports Continued Growth in Profitability in Q1 2019

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q1 2019 totaled $62.1 million compared with $67.4 million for Q1 2018.

compared with for Q1 2018. Continued strong profitability:

Q1 2019 GAAP operating income increased 21.7% to $4.5 million from $3.7 million in Q1 2018. Q1 2019 Non-GAAP operating income rose to $5.6 million , or by 9.5% from Q1 2018.

from in Q1 2018. Q1 2019 Non-GAAP operating income rose to , or by 9.5% from Q1 2018.

Q1 2019 GAAP net income increased 22.2% to $2.8 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $2.3 million , or $0.04 per diluted share in Q1 2018. Q1 2019 non-GAAP net income increased 5.4% to $4.0 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $3.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q1 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share in Q1 2018. Q1 2019 non-GAAP net income increased 5.4% to , or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in Q1 2018.

Q1 2019 Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.0% year over year to $8.2 million , or 13.2 % of revenues.

, or 13.2 % of revenues. Reiterated management objectives for 2019: revenue range between $275 million to $295 million , GAAP operating income of between $23 million and $27 million , and Adjusted EBITDA between $38 million and $42 million .

Yona Ovadia, CEO of Gilat, commented:

"I am pleased to report that Gilat continued to achieve good results in the first quarter, and am proud that Gilat received market recognition for our leadership in 4G/LTE Cellular Backhaul.

"These results come hand in hand with significant business progress in our strategic focus areas of Mobility IFC and Mobile Cellular Backhaul.

We marked a significant milestone in our IFC focus area, with Honeywell's selection of Gilat's aero modem for its JetWave Satellite Communication Solution. The Honeywell-Gilat solution is to be deployed first in China for both domestic and cross border flights, and then expected to expand to additional regions around the globe.

"In the cellular backhaul focus area we have secured an important deal with TIM Brasil to enable 4G services for the agriculture IoT business. The initial forecast calls for one thousand Gilat VSATs to complement "4G TIM in the Field" cellular coverage program.

Gilat also continued as the front-runner in the LTE/4G satellite backhaul market, and was recognized by the industry analyst NSR, as the world leader in shipments of cellular backhaul over satellite, achieving a 35% market share in modem shipments.

"We also made progress in the new era of digital communications with NGSO (non-geostationary satellite) constellations and 5G networks. Gilat's modem was used for a first-ever important successful test that was conducted at the 5G Innovation Centre at the University of Surrey, demonstrating 5G connectivity over Telesat's LEO test satellite."

Mr. Ovadia concluded: "As we have announced previously, we have substantially increased R&D investment in 2019, to maintain our current technology advantage as well as to press forward with our product roadmap including our IFC antennas as well as our NGSO baseband, in support of the opportunities in LEO and MEO satellites and 5G. As we proceed through the remainder of 2019, we are encouraged with the opportunities ahead, as we continue to maintain a strategic balance among materializing our product pipeline, investing in our technology leadership, and growing our profitability."

Key Recent Announcements:

Honeywell Selects Gilat's Aero Modem for its JetWave Satellite Communication Solution

Gilat Announces First Ever Successful Demonstration of 5G Connectivity over a LEO Satellite, Powered by Gilat using Telesat's Phase 1 LEO

Gilat is World Leader in Shipments of Cellular Backhaul over Satellite According to NSR

TIM Brasil Selects Gilat's Satellite Backhaul to Enable 4G Services for the Agriculture IoT Business

Gilat Declares a $25 Million Cash Dividend

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims and expenses for tax contingencies to be paid under an amnesty program and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

This news release also contains a forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA projected to be generated by Gilat in 2019. A forward-looking estimate of net income and reconciliations of the forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA to net income are not provided because the items necessary to estimate net income are not estimable at this time. Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)















Three months ended













March, 31











2019

2018









Unaudited

















Revenues



$ 62,109

$ 67,374

Cost of revenues



38,539

45,987

















Gross profit



23,570

21,387

















Research and development expenses

8,857

8,446

Less - grants



555

467

Research and development expenses, net

8,302

7,979

Selling and marketing expenses

5,871

5,413

General and administrative expenses

4,942

4,335

















Total operating expenses



19,115

17,727

















Operating income



4,455

3,660

















Financial expenses, net



(821)

(583)

















Income before taxes on income

3,634

3,077

















Taxes on income



810

766

















Net income



$ 2,824

$ 2,311

















Basic and Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.05

$ 0.04

















Weighted average number of shares used in











computing earnings per share











Basic



55,197,588

54,765,456



Diluted



55,959,504

55,590,362



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.



















RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

















U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





















Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018



GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Gross profit $ 23,570

326

$ 23,896

$ 21,387

1,200

$ 22,587 Operating expenses 19,115

(829)

18,286

17,727

(263)

17,464 Operating income 4,455

1,155

5,610

3,660

1,463

5,123 Income before taxes on income 3,634

1,155

4,789

3,077

1,463

4,540 Net income 2,824

1,155

3,979

2,311

1,463

3,774

























Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.07



















































Weighted average number of shares used in



















computing earnings per share























Basic 55,197,588





55,197,588

54,765,456





54,765,456

Diluted 55,959,504





56,142,723

55,590,362





55,816,038





















































(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718 and amortization of intangible assets related to





shares acquisition transactions.



















































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018







Unaudited









Unaudited





























GAAP net income



$ 2,824









$ 2,311





























Gross profit





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses



94









6



Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions



232









1,194











326









1,200



Operating expenses





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses



777









212



Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions



52









51





























Non-GAAP net income



$ 3,979









$ 3,774































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.













SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION













U.S. dollars in thousands



























































ADJUSTED EBITDA:





















































Three months ended



















March 31,

















2019

2018















Unaudited























GAAP operating income







$ 4,455

$ 3,660

Add:

















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses





871

218

Depreciation and amortization (*)







2,877

3,650























Adjusted EBITDA







$ 8,203

$ 7,528























(*) includng amortization of lease incentive



































SEGMENT REVENUE:





















































Three months ended



















March 31,

















2019

2018















Unaudited























Fixed Networks









$ 36,428

$ 37,614

Mobility Solutions









20,912

20,758

Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects







4,769

9,002























Total revenue









$ 62,109

$ 67,374



























GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









U.S. dollars in thousands

























March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





Unaudited

Audited













ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 69,109

$ 67,381

Restricted cash

32,428

32,305

Restricted cash held by trustees

2,649

4,372

Trade receivables, net

40,049

47,164

Contract assets

47,504

47,760

Inventories

24,379

21,109

Other current assets

26,912

26,022













Total current assets

243,030

246,113













LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RECEIVABLES:









Long-term restricted cash

149

146

Severance pay funds

6,607

6,780

Long term deferred tax assets

3,445

4,127

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,983

-

Other long term receivables

8,264

7,276













Total long-term investments and receivables

23,448

18,329













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

83,210

84,403













INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

2,095

2,434













GOODWILL

43,468

43,468













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 395,251

$ 394,747













GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Cont.)









U.S. dollars in thousands

























March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





Unaudited

Audited













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 4,433

$ 4,458

Trade payables

23,726

24,636

Accrued expenses

64,369

67,533

Advances from customers and deferred revenues

26,335

29,133

Operating lease right-of-use liabilities

1,727

-

Dividend payable

24,862

-

Other current liabilities

15,606

14,588













Total current liabilities

161,058

140,348













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Accrued severance pay

6,761

6,649

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

4,000

8,098

Operating lease right-of-use liabilities

3,277

-

Other long-term liabilities

580

580













Total long-term liabilities

14,618

15,327













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value

2,629

2,625

Additional paid-in capital

926,061

924,856

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,047)

(5,380)

Accumulated deficit

(705,068)

(683,029)













Total shareholders' equity

219,575

239,072













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 395,251

$ 394,747













GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







U.S. dollars in thousands



























Three months ended









March 31,







2019

2018





Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 2,824

$ 2,311 Adjustments required to reconcile net income







to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,822

3,650 Stock-based compensation of options

871

218 Accrued severance pay, net

285

88 Exchange rate differences on long-term loans

-

30 Deferred income taxes, net

683

12 Decrease in trade receivables, net

7,831

18,417 Decrease (increase) in contract assets

(430)

17,092 Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term







and deferred charges)

(79)

714 Increase in inventories

(3,659)

(1,445) Decrease in trade payables

(922)

(8,272) Decrease in accrued expenses

(2,169)

(2,007) Decrease in advance from customers

(3,087)

(4,902) Decrease in advances from customers, held







by trustees

-

(1,478) Increase in other current liabilities and other long term liabilities

863

1,564 Net cash provided by operating activities

5,833

25,992











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(2,014)

(2,861) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,014)

(2,861)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Exercise of stock options

338

306 Repayment of long-term loans

(4,123)

(4,000) Net cash used in financing activities

(3,785)

(3,694)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97

296











Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

131

19,733











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

104,204

86,757











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 104,335

$ 106,490











Supplementary disclosure of cash flows activities:







Non-cash transactions:



















Declaration of cash dividend not yet distributed

$ 24,862

$ -

























