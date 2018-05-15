Gilat Reports Significant Increase in Year-over-Year Profitability in Q1 2018

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q1 2018 totaled $67.4 million , up 5.4% from Q1 2017.

, up 5.4% from Q1 2017. Company's revised reporting segments:

- Q1 2018 Fixed Networks Segment revenues were up 40.0% year over year;

- Mobility Solutions Segment revenues increased 39.3% from Q1 2017;

- Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects Segment revenues decreased 59.4% from Q1 2017, as the construction phase of the Company's project for Fitel in Peru winds down and the project shifts to the operational phase later this year.

- Q1 2018 GAAP operating income rose to $3.7 million from $0.02 million in Q1 2017.

- Q1 2018 Non-GAAP operating income rose to $5.1 million , or 108% year over year.

- Q1 2018 GAAP net income was $2.3 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP loss of $0.8 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q1 2017.

- Q1 2018 non-GAAP net income increased year over year to $3.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, versus $1.7 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, in Q1 2017.

- Q1 2018 Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% year over year to $7.5 million , or 11.2 % of revenues.

Yona Ovadia, CEO of Gilat, commented:

"I am pleased to report that the first quarter of 2018 was a very positive quarter for Gilat. The quarter was very positive from a business perspective, with significant wins and achievements.

"We won with Speedcast a substantial deal of tens of millions of dollars for NBN in Australia to meet the demand for broadband services for businesses and government customers.

"In addition, we made progress on the Telco backhaul front with additional Mobile Network Operators expanding several cellular backhaul networks, as well as securing a backhauling deal for critical communications with Altice in Portugal.

"And we also launched Gilat's complete dual-band aero terminal for commercial in-flight connectivity, which achieved noteworthy performance during a live customer demonstration in China, in both Ku and Ka, with unprecedented download speeds of 130Mbps with dozens of concurrent users.

"Our strong year-over-year financial performance in this quarter is the targeted outcome of the continued progress in our business and of our strategic growth engines of mobile cellular backhaul and mobility IFC, and is evident across all measures including the substantial increase in operating income, both GAAP and non-GAAP, and the continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA to $7.5 million, an increase of 78% from Q1 2017. We also further delivered on our commitment to GAAP profitability with first quarter net income of $2.3 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in the first quarter last year."

Mr. Ovadia concluded: "The strong first quarter with the closing of the substantial deal with NBN in Australia, gave us a good start to the year. We remain strongly confident with our strategy and achieving our targets for the year."

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance.

Adjusted EBITDA (operating income before depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock option expenses, costs related to acquisition transactions, restructuring cost, goodwill impairment, impairment of long lived assets, trade secrets litigation expenses and expenses under amnesty program) is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

This news release also contains a forward-looking estimate of Adjusted EBITDA projected to be generated by Gilat in 2018. A forward-looking estimate of net income and reconciliations of the forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA to net income are not provided because the items necessary to estimate net income are not estimable at this time. Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) (TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

















Three months ended













March 31,











2018

2017









Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues



$ 67,374

$ 63,931

Cost of revenues



45,987

46,590

















Gross profit



21,387

17,341

















Research and development expenses

8,446

6,755

Less - grants



467

47

Research and development expenses, net

7,979

6,708

Selling and marketing expenses



5,413

5,795

General and administrative expenses

4,335

4,820

















Total operating expenses



17,727

17,323

















Operating income



3,660

18

















Financial expenses, net



(583)

(804)

















Income (loss) before taxes on income

3,077

(786)

















Taxes on income (tax benefit)



766

(2)

















Net income (loss)



$ 2,311

$ (784)

















Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.04

$ (0.01)

















Weighted average number of shares used in











computing earnings (loss) per share











Basic



54,765,456

54,623,685



Diluted



55,590,362

54,623,685



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.





















RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES





















U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)























Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Gross profit $ 21,387

1,200

$ 22,587

$ 17,341

1,205

$ 18,546 Operating expenses 17,727

(263)

17,464

17,323

(1,236)

16,087 Operating income 3,660

1,463

5,123

18

2,441

2,459 Income (loss) before taxes on income 3,077

1,463

4,540

(786)

2,441

1,655 Net income (loss) $ 2,311

1,463

$ 3,774

$ (784)

2,441

$ 1,657

























Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.07

$ (0.01)

$ 0.04

$ 0.03



















































Weighted average number of shares used in





















computing earnings (loss) per share























Basic 54,765,456





54,765,456

54,623,685





54,623,685

Diluted 55,590,362





55,816,038

54,623,685





54,836,436





















































(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to





shares acquisition transactions and trade secrets litigation expenses.















































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017







Unaudited









Unaudited





























GAAP net income (loss)



$ 2,311









$ (784)





























Gross profit





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses



6









10







Amortization of intangible assets

related to acquisition transactions





1,194









1,195











1,200









1,205



Operating expenses





















Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses



212









194





Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions



51









194



Trade secrets litigation expenses



-









848











263









1,236





























Non-GAAP net income



$ 3,774









$ 1,657





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.





SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION







U.S. dollars in thousands



































ADJUSTED EBITDA:































Three months ended











March 31,









2018

2017







Unaudited













GAAP operating income



$ 3,660

$ 18 Add:









Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 218

204 Trade secrets litigation expenses

-

848 Depreciation and amortization

3,650

3,165













Adjusted EBITDA



$ 7,528

$ 4,235









































SEGMENT REVENUE:































Three months ended











March 31,









2018

2017







Unaudited













Fixed Networks



$ 37,614

$ 26,872 Mobility Solutions



20,758

14,904 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects

9,002

22,155













Total revenue



$ 67,374

$ 63,931









































































GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











U.S. dollars in thousands





























March 31,

December 31,







2018

2017







Unaudited

Audited

















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,929

$ 52,957



Restricted cash

27,122

29,288



Restricted cash held by trustees

251

4,325



Trade receivables, net

73,654

108,842



Inventories

29,502

28,853



Other current assets

22,049

21,686

















Total current assets

231,507

245,951

















LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS:











Severance pay funds

7,746

8,188



Other long term receivables

1,643

1,258

















Total long-term investments

9,389

9,446

















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

82,523

82,246

















INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

4,409

5,709

















GOODWILL

43,468

43,468

















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 371,296

$ 386,820



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











U.S. dollars in thousands















March 31,

December 31,







2018

2017







Unaudited

Audited

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 4,616

$ 4,479



Trade payables

25,632

33,715



Accrued expenses

67,847

70,534



Advances from customers and deferred revenues

14,066

16,721



Advances from customers, held by trustees

-

1,416



Other current liabilities

19,575

20,044

















Total current liabilities

131,736

146,909

















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Accrued severance pay

7,645

7,999



Long-term loans, net of current maturities

8,475

12,582



Other long-term liabilities

1,008

1,008

















Total long-term liabilities

17,128

21,589

















EQUITY:











Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value

2,604

2,601



Additional paid-in capital

922,244

921,726



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,289)

(3,046)



Accumulated deficit

(699,127)

(702,959)

















Total equity

222,432

218,322

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 371,296

$ 386,820



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (*)









U.S. dollars in thousands































Three months ended











March 31,









2018

2017







Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss)

$ 2,311

$ (784)

Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)









to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

3,650

3,165

Stock-based compensation of options and RSU's

218

204

Accrued severance pay, net

88

(61)

Exchange rate differences on long-term loans

30

25

Deferred income taxes, net

12

(16)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

35,509

(6,955)

Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term









and deferred charges)

714

(3,250)

Increase in inventories

(1,445)

(3,312)

Decrease in trade payables

(8,272)

(392)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(2,007)

7,493

Decrease in advances from customers

(4,902)

(3,098)

Decrease in advances from customers, held









by trustees

(1,478)

(4,412)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long term liabilities

1,564

(2,338)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

25,992

(13,731)















Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchase of property and equipment

(2,861)

(1,212)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,861)

(1,212)















Cash flows from financing activities:









Issuance of restricted stock units and exercise of stock options

306

266

Repayment of long-term loans

(4,000)

(4,241)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,694)

(3,975)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

296

428















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

19,733

(18,490)















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

86,757

111,633















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 106,490

$ 93,143

























































(*) In November 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB") issued ASU 2016-18, "Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash", which requires companies to include amounts generally described as restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents in cash and cash equivalents when

reconciling beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows. ASU 2016-18 is effective for annual and interim periods beginning after December 15, 2017. The Company adopted this standard during the first quarter of 2018 using the retrospective transition method,

as required by the new standard.























The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and long term restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of such amounts in the consolidated statements of cash flows:































Three months ended











March 31,









2018

2017







Unaudited

Unaudited















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78,929

$ 65,076

Restricted cash

27,122

23,817

Restricted cash held by trustees

251

4,081

Long term restricted cash included in other assets

188

169

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 106,490

$ 93,143



