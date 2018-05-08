Gilchrist Named Great Place to Work

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilchrist was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Gilchrist, an affiliate of GBMC, earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/gilchrist.

"Being a 'Great Place to Work' is a ringing endorsement of our employee culture at Gilchrist," said Cathy Hamel, president of Gilchrist. "Our employees overwhelmingly share a sense of pride about their work and its impact on the community."

According to the survey, 93 percent of Gilchrist employees say they feel good about the ways they contribute to the community, 92 percent say they feel a sense of pride about their work and 92 percent say their work has special meaning: it's not "just a job."

"We applaud Gilchrist for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, executive vice president of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace — critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Gilchrist should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

Gilchrist employees completed 427 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 2.37.

ABOUT GILCHRIST

Gilchrist is a nationally recognized, nonprofit leader in serious illness and end-of-life care. With elder medical care, counseling and hospice, we help people at every stage of serious illness live life to the fullest and make informed choices about their care. Since 1994, the organization has served thousands of individuals throughout Central Maryland — in homes, in skilled nursing and residential care communities, and at our three inpatient hospice centers in Towson, Howard County and Baltimore. Gilchrist is accredited by CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Partner) and is a recipient of the prestigious Circle of Life award from the American Hospital Association. For more information about Gilchrist, visit gilchristcares.org.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

