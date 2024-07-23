Gildan® Expands Beloved Every Day, Affordable Men's Basics at Walmart

New value pack collection features underwear and undershirts priced under $23

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gildan®, a leading apparel brand of quality, affordable basics, is pleased to announce today the expansion of its men's product line to include value packs of underwear and undershirts at Walmart stores nationwide and online. The affordably priced assortments are available for under $23 and introduce Gildan's recent Starts White, Stays White™ innovation to keep whites brighter, longer.

Gildan's undershirt collection at Walmart will be among the first to leverage our Starts White, Stays White™ innovation, which was recently developed in order for white fabrics to better withstand natural discoloration and retain their initial bright white color for longer. This latest innovation continues to deliver on the brand's commitment to value and quality for customers with the perfect balance between function and fashion.

"We are thrilled to announce our continued collaboration with Walmart, a longstanding and invaluable partner in our journey," said Emma Budzisz, Vice President of Marketing at Gildan Activewear SRL. "With their unparalleled nationwide reach, Walmart has been instrumental in ensuring that our high-quality, affordable products reach countless customers."

Gildan®'s Walmart expansion will include the below new products.

The collection's soft, breathable cotton fabric moves with the body for an effortless look, while moisture-wicking technology, durable stitching, and tagless pieces provide endless comfort. Learn more about Gildan at http://retail.gildan.com and shop the collection at

http://www.walmart.com/brand/gildan/10003822.

About Gildan®:

Gildan® is a market-leading brand with an unbeatable collection of casual essentials in sizes, silhouettes and an array of colors to suit any need. Gildan® is a brand committed to quality you can trust and value you can depend on, with a product line that includes t-shirts, sport shirts, fleece, socks and underwear in a variety of fabrications, from ring-spun cotton to 100% polyester. Whether you're looking for core colors or fashionable antiques and heathers, Gildan's palette offers many opportunities to match any color scheme. Gildan® makes it easy to find the right garments to fit your needs.

Gildan® is a brand owned by Gildan Activewear, a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America and Bangladesh. The Company operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labor, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in its long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at gildancorp.com.

SOURCE Gildan