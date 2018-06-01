Gilda's Club NYC To Honor Actress Krysta Rodriguez, At The Gildie Awards, City Winery, June 6

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Associate Board (AB) of Gilda's Club NYC is hosting its 7th annual benefit event, The Gildie Awards - A Celebration of Life, Laughter and Courage, at City Winery on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The emerging philanthropists expect more than 250 guests to enjoy an evening of music by Alex Simon and DJ Vida, passed hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and a silent auction. Broadway actress, Ellyn Marsh, will be the host for the evening.