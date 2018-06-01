Gilda's Club NYC To Honor Actress Krysta Rodriguez, At The Gildie Awards, City Winery, June 6

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Associate Board (AB) of Gilda's Club NYC is hosting its 7th annual benefit event, The Gildie Awards - A Celebration of Life, Laughter and Courage, at City Winery on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The emerging philanthropists expect more than 250 guests to enjoy an evening of music by Alex Simon and DJ Vida, passed hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and a silent auction. Broadway actress, Ellyn Marsh, will be the host for the evening.
- Broadway and television star, Krysta Rodriguez will be receiving The Red Door Award for Advocacy. Ms. Rodriguez was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, and has been vocal about her illness and raising awareness through her blog, ChemoCouture. Ms. Rodriguez recently starred opposite John Lithgow in the NBC comedy TRIAL AND ERROR and is also well known for playing the role of Ana Vargas in the NBC musical drama SMASH. TV guest credit include Inside Amy Schumer, Quantico, Younger, Chasing Life, and The Mysteries of Laura.
On Broadway, Krysta starred and created the role of Casey in FIRST DATE opposite Zach Levi and the role of 'Wednesday' in THE ADDAMS FAMILY opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth. In addition Krysta co-starred in the Deaf West production of SPRING AWAKENING (also in the original Broadway cast), IN THE HEIGHTS, the revival of A CHORUS LINE and GOOD VIBRATIONS. She made her Off-Broadway debut in Theresa Rebeck's play WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST.
- About the Associate Board (AB) of Gilda's Club NYC
The AB was formed nine years ago as a junior board for young professionals and emerging philanthropists who are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of people touched by cancer. The mission of the AB is to promote awareness of Gilda's Club NYC in the community it serves through philanthropic initiatives and volunteer service.
About Gilda's Club NYC:
Gilda's Club NYC's mission is to support, educate, and empower cancer patients and their families free of charge by providing support groups, educational lectures and healthy lifestyle workshops at the West Village Clubhouse and at hospital partners around NYC.
