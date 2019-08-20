Gilead Capital Sends Open Letter To Board Of Monotype Imaging Holdings Opposing Sale To HGGC
Believes sales price is inadequate and Company is worth at least $30/share
Calls upon Board to inform shareholders about the fairness of the deal and the Company's recent earnings beat ahead of go-shop expiration
Aug 20, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Capital LP ("Gilead Capital"), a long-term shareholder of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) ("Monotype" or the "Company"), today sent a letter to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") expressing its concerns regarding the proposed sale of Monotype to the private equity firm HGGC for $19.85 per share. The letter conveys that:
- The inadequacy of the $19.85 price is evident from: (i) the Board's buyback of minority shares in the same quarter at the same $19.85 price; (ii) the bottom-quartile "premium" on a stock price near its six-year low; and (iii) the significant recent earnings beat.
- Gilead Capital believes that the Company is worth at least $30 per share.
- The Board's lack of transparency with respect to the deal and the Company's second-quarter earnings raises questions about whether it engaged in a rigorous process to secure a fair price for shareholders.
- Gilead Capital currently intends to vote against the transaction.
Gilead Capital calls on the Board to inform shareholders about the Company's recent business performance and its rationale for proposing a sale of Company at the same price it executed its most recent buybacks so that all shareholders can make a fully informed vote.
The full text of the letter can be found here.
About Gilead Capital LP
Gilead Capital LP is an investment adviser focused on long-term investments in high-quality public small-cap companies in North America, Europe, and Australia. Gilead Capital pursues a Leadership Investing strategy, supporting its portfolio companies by constructively engaging with management teams and boards of directors to elevate governance and enhance long-term value for the benefit of all shareholders.
SOURCE Gilead Capital LP
