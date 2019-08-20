Gilead Capital Sends Open Letter To Board Of Monotype Imaging Holdings Opposing Sale To HGGC

Gilead Capital calls on the Board to inform shareholders about the Company's recent business performance and its rationale for proposing a sale of Company at the same price it executed its most recent buybacks so that all shareholders can make a fully informed vote.

The full text of the letter can be found here .

About Gilead Capital LP

Gilead Capital LP is an investment adviser focused on long-term investments in high-quality public small-cap companies in North America, Europe, and Australia. Gilead Capital pursues a Leadership Investing strategy, supporting its portfolio companies by constructively engaging with management teams and boards of directors to elevate governance and enhance long-term value for the benefit of all shareholders.

