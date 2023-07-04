GILEAD SCIENCES AND IAS - THE INTERNATIONAL AIDS SOCIETY - HONOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS GLOBALLY WHO CHAMPION STIGMA-FREE HIV SERVICES

— The 2023 Me and My Healthcare Provider (MMHCP) campaign, supported by Gilead for the second year running, honours frontline workers providing exemplary inclusive, stigma-free HIV services in Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico and Taiwan —

— The IAS also debuts a novel, stigma-free services "cookbook" for how to provide quality HIV services in healthcare settings around the world —

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAS – the International AIDS Society – in partnership with Gilead Sciences, announced 18 Champions of the 2023 Me and My Healthcare Provider (MMHCP) campaign from Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico and Taiwan. This distinguished award celebrates frontline healthcare workers who have made a difference in the lives of people living with HIV by delivering stigma-free HIV prevention, treatment, and care services.

The IAS also debuts the Stigma-free services cookbook in seven languages, capturing learnings from the real-life stories, challenges, and triumphs of past MMHCP Champions, showcasing ideas for how to build an inclusive and stigma-free healthcare setting for HIV services.

According to the UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2022: "Judgmental and hostile attitudes of health workers, breaches of confidentiality, poor care and advice, and even outright denial of treatment continue to be reported by people living with and at risk of HIV when accessing health-care services. These experiences undercut people's trust in medical advice and deter them from seeking or remaining in care when they need it – which compromises their health and undermines efforts to end the AIDS epidemic."[1]

Drawing from real-life stories and advice from former Champions and nominators of the MMHCP campaign since 2016, the Stigma-free services cookbook provides "ingredients" for managers and health system planners, healthcare workers and users of health services to do right in nurturing and facilitating an environment that is free of HIV stigma. To widen the accessibility of this resource, the cookbook is available in English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Korean, Thai, and Vietnamese. It will also be translated into other languages.

The Me and My Healthcare Provider campaign is driven by key populations affected by HIV, giving them an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of healthcare providers who have made a tangible difference in their lives. By highlighting their stories, the campaign hopes to encourage replication and empower other healthcare providers to raise their voices against stigma. Since 2021, the IAS has been in a collaborative partnership with Gilead Sciences to launch MMHCP in Brazil, Hong Kong, Mexico and Taiwan.

The 2023 Me and My Healthcare Provider Champions are:

Wandson Padilha, UBS Vila Eduardo, Petrolina, Brazil

Lívia Medeiros Rodrigo Moreira , Lessa de Andrade Polyclinic, Recife, Brazil

, Lessa de Andrade Polyclinic, Jesimiel Correa Barros, SAE/CTA Paulista, Paulista, Brazil

Pollyanna Rodrigues , SAE Campina Grande, Campina Grande, Brazil

, SAE Campina Grande, Campina Grande, Iuçara Medeiros, 8th Health Management of Paraíba, Catolé do Rocha, Brazil

Carlos Alberto López Zaragoza , Mesón A.C., Guadalajara , México

, Mesón A.C., , México Carolina Limón Hernández, Private Clinic, Baja California , México

, México Miguel Ángel Herrera Herrera , La Manada, Nayarit , México

, La Manada, , México Roy Nelson Cecilio Mendoza , Clínica Especializada Condesa, Ciudad de México, México

, Clínica Especializada Condesa, Ciudad de México, México Chien-Yu Cheng , Taoyuan General Hospital, Taiwan

, Taoyuan General Hospital, Peing Chuang , Linsen Chinese Medicine and Kunming Branch , Taipei City Hospital, Taiwan

, Linsen Chinese Medicine and , Taipei City Hospital, Yi-Hui Wu , Future Clinic, Taiwan

, Future Clinic, Wen-Wei Ku , Renai Branch , Taipei City Hospital, Taiwan

, , Taipei City Hospital, Po- Ang Chen , Gisney Land LGBT Community Center, Taiwan

, Gisney Land LGBT Community Center, Tsang Tak Yin , Princess Margaret Hospital, Hong Kong

, Princess Margaret Hospital, Wilson Lam , Hong Kong AIDS Foundation, Hong Kong

, Hong Kong AIDS Foundation, Chan Shan, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong

To Ki Wai, Integrated Treatment Centre, Hong Kong

IAS and Gilead would like to thank the local partners (Gestos - HIV, Communication and Gender, Inspira Cambio A.C., Harmony Home Foundation Taiwan and Hong Kong AIDS Foundation Ltd) for their support in the implementation of the local program.

The 2023 MMHCP Champions and their nominators will be honoured at IAS 2023, the 12th IAS Conference on HIV Science, in Brisbane, Australia, where they will also be invited to engage in a broad range of stigma-related events to share their best practice examples.

"Our Champions reflect the best of us," IAS President Sharon Lewin said. "Through highlighting their stories and how they are providing inclusive and stigma-free services, we hope to encourage greater adoption of these best practices and empower others to confront stigma. Only by directly addressing the roadblocks to stigma and health equity can we truly achieve a world in which HIV no longer presents a threat to public health and individual well-being."

"In spite of the advancement of life-saving treatment, ending the HIV epidemic would not be made possible without a stigma-free healthcare setting which encourages individuals to come forward for testing, treatment or other HIV-related care services," Alex Kalomparis, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences, said. "We are committed to supporting the delivery of stigma-free healthcare service through our partnerships with the IAS and community-based organizations in the region."

To find out more about the 2023 MMHCP Champions and download the IAS Stigma-free services cookbook, please visit https://www.iasociety.org/me-and-my-healthcare-provider.

About the International Aids Society

IAS – the International AIDS Society – convenes, educates and advocates for a world in which HIV no longer presents a threat to public health and individual well-being. After the emergence of HIV and AIDS, concerned scientists created the IAS to bring together experts from across the world and disciplines to promote a concerted HIV response. Today, the IAS and its members unite scientists, policy makers and activists to galvanize the scientific response, build global solidarity and enhance human dignity for all those living with and affected by HIV. The IAS also hosts the world's most prestigious HIV conferences: the International AIDS Conference, the IAS Conference on HIV Science and the HIV Research for Prevention Conference.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead has promoted equity, particularly healthcare equity, since the company brought its first therapies to the market. Through global partnerships, Gilead's medicines today reach millions of people in low- and middle-income countries around the world.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Today, millions of people living with HIV globally receive antiretroviral therapy provided by Gilead or one of the company's manufacturing partners.

[1] https://www.unaids.org/sites/default/files/media_asset/2022-global-aids-update_en.pdf

