Gillette Venus Teams Up with Vera Bradley to Create Designer Razor Collection

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, is thrilled that the two brands have closely partnered to create a colorful, fun and special-edition Vera Bradley + Venus razor collection in the brand's popular Daisy Dot Paisley pattern. "Vera Bradley is honored to work with this iconic brand," he commented. "At Vera Bradley, we are all about creating beautiful solutions for our customers, and this collection will be a terrific one!"

"Since launching in 2001, Gillette Venus has brought innovation to women's beauty routines with products that women trust will perform and want in their bathrooms. The Vera Bradley + Venus collection offers just that," shares Alessandra Dolfini, Global Venus Vice President. "Vera Bradley strives to create thoughtful solutions for women that are both functional and beautiful, making the brand a perfect partner for the collection."

The full Vera Bradley + Venus Collection product offering includes:

Vera Bradley + Venus Designer Razor Handle + 2 Razor Blade Refills

Vera Bradley + Venus Extra Smooth Swirl Razor Blades - 4CT or 6CT

Vera Bradley + Venus Designer Disposable Razors - 3CT

Vera Bradley + Venus Blushed Bloom Shaving Cream – 6oz

The special-edition Vera Bradley + Venus Collection is currently available for purchase on Target.com and will be available in Target stores nationwide starting April 7, 2019.

#VeraBradleyxVenus

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK- II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.us.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Vera Bradley:

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer in which they have raised over $32 million to date. For more information about Vera Bradley (Nasdaq: VRA), visit www.verabradley.com/mediaroom.

Media Contacts:

Procter & Gamble

My Anh Nghiem (nghiem.m@pg.com)

Nike Communications

Annie Maines (amaines@nikecomm.com)

Vera Bradley

(mediacontact@verabradley.com)

Lividini

Alyse Contrata (alyse@lividini.com)

SOURCE Gillette Venus