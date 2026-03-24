Gillian Garrett Publishes First Practical Guide to Federal and California Alcohol Unfair Trade Practice Laws

New Reference Book by a Leading Alcohol Law Attorney Demystifies the Complex Regulatory Framework Governing the Alcoholic Beverage Industry

OAKLAND, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the complex array of state and federal alcohol regulations can be a challenge even for experienced lawyers and business owners. A new eBook by alcohol regulatory attorney Gillian Garrett, founder of Gillian Garrett Law, PC, aims to simplify the process by serving as a practical guide to California and federal unfair trade practice laws and how they are applied in real-world operations.

Distilling Alcohol Law: Federal & California Unfair Trade Practices by Gillian Garett, Esq.

In Distilling Alcohol Law: Federal & California Unfair Trade Practices, Garrett summarizes in easily digestible language what businesses must do to stay in compliance and out of regulators' crosshairs. The comprehensive eBook explains the framework of alcohol laws enforced by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). It outlines what regulators must prove to establish violations in the four categories of business conduct prohibited by federal unfair trade practice laws: exclusive retail outlet, tied house, commercial bribery, and consignment sales. It also details the degree to which California law tracks federal law, and explains what to do when the laws differ.

"When I began working in the alcoholic beverage industry, I was surprised to discover that a go-to guide for California or federal alcohol laws simply didn't exist. There was no treatise or handy tutorial on the laws and how they're applied for lawyers like me or for the tens of thousands of business owners operating in the industry," said Garrett. "I decided to write the reference book I'd wished to find. My aim is to help producers, distributors, and retailers–and their legal counsel–quickly find the answers they're looking for when compliance questions arise."

Throughout the book, Garrett provides practical compliance insights, best-practice guidance, copious citations to the relevant federal and California statutes, and links to published federal and California resources. It will be updated annually to ensure that readers benefit from the most current information and guidance.

Said Tom Wark, Executive Director of the National Association of Wine Retailers: "What an accomplishment! Gillian Garrett has provided attorneys, regulators, compliance professionals, licensees, and potential licensees with a comprehensive account of the California alcohol beverage law. I'm unaware of anything else like this. Ironically, possession of Distilling Alcohol Law is going to remove the burden of having to pay attorneys just like Gillian. Nonetheless, we now have a comprehensive manual on Federal and California trade practices that is accessible and complete."

Sean O'Leary of the law firm "Irish Liquor Lawyer," remarked: "Gillian Garrett provides a tremendous gift to the industry. Whereas official sources can feel like reading a gas station road map, her work is the equivalent of Google Maps for understanding tied-house issues under California law and the TTB framework. Importantly, she does not stop at explaining what the rules are—she explains why they exist. This is a thoroughly researched, carefully written, and exceptionally well-developed work. Gillian put in all the work, and the industry will reap all the benefits."

Matthew Botting, former General Counsel of the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, noted: "The regulation of alcoholic beverages is, in many respects, a surprisingly complex, nuanced, and counter-intuitive body of law. Having been an alcohol regulator for almost 25 years, it always surprised me that there was no comprehensive resource to aid lawyers, consultants, and alcohol licensees in understanding and navigating the tied-house laws and trade practice regulations. I commend Gillian on taking on the challenge to help practitioners and businesses alike to discern this complicated legal landscape and to assist them in recognizing the issues and the interplay between state and federal laws."

For more information and to purchase Distilling Alcohol Law: California & Federal Unfair Trade Practice Laws, visit Gillian Garrett Law, PC.

About Gillian Garrett Law, PC

Gillian Garrett Law, PC, advises producers, importers, wholesalers, and retailers on the full spectrum of California and federal alcohol laws. Founder Gillian Garrett offers clients a rare combination of deep regulatory expertise, efficiency, and the ability to translate dense regulatory frameworks into clear and effective strategies. She advises companies ranging from global brands to emerging California businesses on alcohol-related litigation, including protests, accusations, and appeals; trade practices and compliance; internal investigations and training; marketing, promotions and events; distribution relationships and disputes; alcoholic beverage transactions; and day-to-day operational issues. She routinely represents clients before the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the ABC Appeals Board, and the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). Gillian is a graduate of Pomona College and UC Berkeley School of Law.

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SOURCE Gillian Garrett Law, PC