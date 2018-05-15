Gillian Pritchett Awarded Victims of Drunk Driving Scholarship

Gillian has been the victim of two drunk driving accidents, one when she was 8 years old, and the other when she was 10. Then, when she was 13, her older cousin lost her life to a drunk driver. After these tragic events, Gillian decided to take action.

She partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving at age 13. More recently, Gillian has partnered with local law enforcement and the Georgia Department of Transportation's "Drive Alert. Arrive Alive" program to spread awareness of the hazards of distracted and drunk driving.

As the Middle Georgia Teen representative for MADD, Gillian has advocated at the state legislature for stricter drunk driving laws and ignition interlock systems for first-time offenders.

Realizing that her generation is very social media savvy, Gillian has also developed social media accounts for #DriveWise with Facebook and Instagram that educates the public about distracted and drunk driving, and she give out business cards listing these accounts as well as a toll-free number for free tows for drunk drivers.

Now, Gillian is in her second year at Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. She hopes to be an elementary school teacher when she graduates and would like to pursue a graduate degree and eventually work in school administration.

Steve Benise, president of Car Solutions, the parent company of Encore Protection, said, "We were impressed by Gillian's response to the impact that drunk driving has had on her life, specifically that she has chosen to become active with MADD and other organizations. We're proud to help her pursue her dreams of being an educator."

