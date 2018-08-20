Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen & Lucey Recognized in 2019 Best Lawyers in America

ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers, a legal information service that has published US lawyer rankings since 1983, announced that Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen & Lucey has been selected by our peers in the legal profession for the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America. GJEL has earned the distinction for work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation and mass tort / class action litigation.

Recognition for Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen & Lucey

"There's no secret to our success. For over 45 years, we have stayed true to our values, carefully monitoring our caseload so we can focus on achieving the best possible results for the clients we accept," said the firm's managing partner Andy Gillin. "Our clients deserve nothing less than the best."

Best Lawyers follows an extensive vetting process to collect nominations, distribute ballots, analyze feedback, perform an eligibility check based on expertise, ethics, and professionalism, and finally announce the awardees.

Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen & Lucey has tallied over $850 million in recoveries for our clients and their families, including decisions against the Alameda-Contract Costa Transit District, Contra Costa County, Sulzer Medica, Tenet Healthcare, and more.

To learn more about our work in personal injury and class action litigation, visit www.gjel.com or www.bestlawyers.com.

About Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen & Lucey

Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen & Lucey is a law firm with offices throughout California that has been representing victims and their loved ones since 1972. Consistently ranked among the top law firms nationwide by our peers, we have achieved many honors including a listing in Best Lawyers in America for 10 years running.

