Gillson Sciences Partners with SanAir Technologies, Expanding Environmental Testing Capabilities and Advancing a Holistic Approach to Human Health

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gillson Sciences, a leader in analytical laboratory testing and scientific solutions, announced their partnership with SanAir Technologies Laboratory, Inc. (SanAir), an accredited and diversified environmental testing laboratory specializing in analytical and consulting services. While Gillson Sciences has built its foundation serving life sciences clients, this acquisition represents a deliberate step toward a broader, integrated focus on human health. Environmental factors play a critical role in long‑term health outcomes, influencing everything from water and air quality to food systems and community safety. By adding environmental testing capabilities, Gillson Sciences is expanding its mission to help prevent, protect, and defend against disease, addressing risks earlier in the health continuum.

"This acquisition strengthens our commitment to advancing public health and safety by expanding our environmental testing and consulting services portfolio," said Jason Fischer, CEO of Gillson Sciences. "Human health isn't only influenced by clinical or laboratory interventions but also by the environmental conditions in which individuals live, work, and eat." The addition of SanAir allows us to apply the same scientific rigor, quality standards, and client‑focused approach we bring to life sciences testing to the environmental factors that shape health outcomes every day."

SanAir brings decades of expertise, a reputation for accuracy and reliability, and a proven track record of client-focused service to a range of environmental industry verticals nationally and internationally. Its environmental testing capabilities in air (including VOCs; soil vapor intrusion; LEED®, WELL®, IAQP, IgCC® certification systems; biogas; and industrial hygiene), asbestos, environmental microbiology, bacteria, lead and metals, material science, and Legionella, align directly with Gillson Sciences' mission to provide science‑driven insights that protect human health and the environment.

SanAir will continue to operate under its established name during the integration period, ensuring continuity of service for existing clients while benefiting from Gillson Sciences' resources, innovation, and global reach.

SanAir's President, Sean McGlynn, added, "Joining Gillson Sciences allows us to scale our impact, expand our service offerings, and continue delivering the trusted expertise that is so vital to our clients. Together, we are positioned to expand our reach and set new standards in environmental testing and consulting."

The combined platform now supports clients across health & life sciences, nutritional science, and environmental science with a shared mission: advancing and protecting human health. The acquisition underscores Gillson Sciences' long‑term growth strategy, reinforcing its leadership in scientific services and expanding its footprint in environmental health and safety.

About Gillson Sciences

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Gillson Sciences advances human health by delivering the scientific rigor, insight, and partnership innovators need to create safer and more effective solutions—across life sciences and the environments where people live, work, and thrive. As a leader in laboratory testing, environmental testing, and scientific advisory solutions, we unite deep expertise with cutting‑edge technology to help organizations navigate complexity, reduce risk, and accelerate progress.

With an expanding team across the U.S., we are driven by a commitment to protect and improve human health. Our vision is a world where science empowers healthier lives and where trusted data, thoughtful collaboration, and relentless innovation shape a safer future for all. ISO 17025/GMP

For more information, please visit: www.gillsonsciences.com

About SanAir

Based in Richmond, Virginia, SanAir's specialties have expanded to include analytical and consulting services, as well as environmental testing capabilities in air (including VOCs; soil vapor intrusion; LEED®, WELL®, IAQP, and IgCC® certification systems; biogas; and industrial hygiene), asbestos, environmental microbiology, bacteria, lead and metals, material science, Legionella, and other environmental hazards. SanAir's clientele includes industrial hygienists, engineers, government agencies, and restoration and remediation contractors.

SanAir (LAP‑162952) is accredited by the AIHA Laboratory Accreditation Programs, LLC (AIHA LAP) in Environmental Microbiology, Environmental Lead, and Industrial Hygiene. All accredited fields of testing employ approved and standardized procedures to maintain quality and data integrity in accordance with strict AIHA LAP guidelines, ISO/IEC 17025:2017, and EPA NLLAP LQSR Rev 4.0 standards.

For more information, please visit www.sanair.com.

