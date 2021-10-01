Gilly Vending Wins the FSMSDC Business Impact MBE to MBE Spend Award

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilly Vending, a leader in the high-tech vending industry and the largest minority-owned operator in the USA, has been named winner of the 2021 Larry Thelmas Award by the Florida State Minority Supplier Diversity Council (FSMSDC).

"This recognition affirms Gilly's alignment with clients' goals to hire and source from diverse and minority-owned companies, and also highlights important company milestones as we continue to create a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce," said Gilda Rosenberg Founder and CEO of Gilly Vending.

The evening highlighted a number of achievements of Florida's top minority-owned businesses, major corporations and individuals committed to supplier diversity. "Congratulations to Gilda and her team for winning our Inaugural Larry Thelmas MBE-to-MBE Spend Award!, we are proud of the company's efforts to do business with other MBEs," said FSMSDC President & CEO Beatrice Louissaint.

Gilly Vending continues to innovate, support and develop healthy initiatives to accomplish their vision of an emerging diverse and inclusive business environment where economic success is achieved for all our stakeholders.

Automation continues to be a critical component in the growth of the food and beverage industry, and Gilly is proud to celebrate the very best in US small business ingenuity by facing obstacles head-on, taking risks and dreaming big.

Gilly Vending is the largest independently owned vending & micro market company in the United States annually serving millions of consumers at Airports, Universities, Hospitals, Maritime Ports and Military Installations across the nation with a proven history of award-winning automated snack, beverage and food solutions for prestigious clients coast-to-coast. Gilly Vending specializes in conceptualizing and implementing automated solutions and excels in driving stakeholder's profitability while charismatically fostering strong partnerships. Gilly is nationally certified MBE/WBE & ACDBE by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The FSMSDC was founded in 1975 by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Miami Progress Foundation for the purpose of fostering the development of minority-owned businesses throughout Florida. Central to our mission is the principle that networks and relationships among and between minority businesses and corporate and government buyers build businesses

Mary Diorio

Email: [email protected]

Phone:305-924-8058

