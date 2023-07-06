Gillz LLC Rebrands as Outdoor Nation Unlimited LLC

News provided by

Outdoor Nation Unlimited

06 Jul, 2023, 08:46 ET

2024 Spring Apparel Designs & New Proprietary Fabrics Debut at #ICAST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Outdoor Nation Unlimited name becomes the "flagship" brand, emphasizing the company's expansion beyond fishing apparel into the broader performance outdoor apparel category. The current consumer-facing brands Gillz®, Reel Life®, FinTech®, and Mad Pelican® brands remain and fit under the Outdoor Nation "flag".  These popular brands will continue to be available at large retailers and online. New brand imagery, clothing styles, and colorways for Spring 2024 will be shown in the Outdoor Nation booth #5424 at ICAST, the World's Largest Sportfishing Trade Show, in Orlando, July 11-14th. The new tagline, "Real People, Real Adventures, One Nation" is based on the founders' vision. The founders, who are active outdoor sports participants, created the gear they needed to stay competitive longer outdoors.

Continue Reading
Outdoor Nation Booth at ICAST
Outdoor Nation Booth at ICAST

The Spring 2024 lines for each brand will feature new proprietary, protective fabrics based on three different technologies and platforms:

  1. PROTEK – Performance-driven with cooling yarns. 
  2. RENEW – Powered by bamboo, for sustainability.
  3. SOLAR – Performance sun protection.

Plus, Outdoor Nation's proprietary fabrics are soft, durable, anti-pick and pull, quick dry, 4-way stretch, UPF 50+ and anti-microbial.

On the company's recent rebranding and new fabrics, Jim Phelan, CEO, said, "After fifteen years of significant growth, we wanted to help consumers and the retail trade understand who we have become. We are still true to our roots, having been "born on the water" but our organization has become more sophisticated. We offer ultra-functional design and appealing graphics in multiple price points for outdoor play and work."

The Outdoor Nation team invites the retail trade to visit booth #5424 at ICAST to see and feel the Spring 2024 designs. Or check out www.outdoornation.com to see the current line.

About Outdoor Nation.  Outdoor Nation (formerly Gillz LLC) is an innovative apparel manufacturer based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, which created and manufactures the Gillz®, ReelLife®, FinTech® and Mad Pelican® brands. These brands are found in thousands of stores, including 4 of the top 10 retailers in the United States. Founded in 2008, the privately-held company has experienced 100+ CAGR growth in each of the last three years.

Jim Phelan
Outdoor Nation Unlimited LLC
336-473-1400
[email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Nation Unlimited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.