Gillz LLC Rebrands as Outdoor Nation Unlimited LLC

2024 Spring Apparel Designs & New Proprietary Fabrics Debut at #ICAST

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Outdoor Nation Unlimited name becomes the "flagship" brand, emphasizing the company's expansion beyond fishing apparel into the broader performance outdoor apparel category. The current consumer-facing brands Gillz®, Reel Life®, FinTech®, and Mad Pelican® brands remain and fit under the Outdoor Nation "flag". These popular brands will continue to be available at large retailers and online. New brand imagery, clothing styles, and colorways for Spring 2024 will be shown in the Outdoor Nation booth #5424 at ICAST, the World's Largest Sportfishing Trade Show, in Orlando, July 11-14th. The new tagline, "Real People, Real Adventures, One Nation" is based on the founders' vision. The founders, who are active outdoor sports participants, created the gear they needed to stay competitive longer outdoors.

Outdoor Nation Booth at ICAST

The Spring 2024 lines for each brand will feature new proprietary, protective fabrics based on three different technologies and platforms:

PROTEK – Performance-driven with cooling yarns. RENEW – Powered by bamboo, for sustainability. SOLAR – Performance sun protection.

Plus, Outdoor Nation's proprietary fabrics are soft, durable, anti-pick and pull, quick dry, 4-way stretch, UPF 50+ and anti-microbial.

On the company's recent rebranding and new fabrics, Jim Phelan, CEO, said, "After fifteen years of significant growth, we wanted to help consumers and the retail trade understand who we have become. We are still true to our roots, having been "born on the water" but our organization has become more sophisticated. We offer ultra-functional design and appealing graphics in multiple price points for outdoor play and work."

The Outdoor Nation team invites the retail trade to visit booth #5424 at ICAST to see and feel the Spring 2024 designs. Or check out www.outdoornation.com to see the current line.

About Outdoor Nation. Outdoor Nation (formerly Gillz LLC) is an innovative apparel manufacturer based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, which created and manufactures the Gillz®, ReelLife®, FinTech® and Mad Pelican® brands. These brands are found in thousands of stores, including 4 of the top 10 retailers in the United States. Founded in 2008, the privately-held company has experienced 100+ CAGR growth in each of the last three years.

Jim Phelan

Outdoor Nation Unlimited LLC

336-473-1400

[email protected]

SOURCE Outdoor Nation Unlimited