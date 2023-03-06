Gillz Showcases Its Full Apparel Portfolio and Innovative Design Approach in One Site: OutdoorNation.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor performance apparel manufacturer Gillz, LLC, announces Outdoor Nation: A diverse collection of adventure-ready performance apparel at unmatched value. Outdoor Nation's expansive product lines range from high-performance fishing apparel to hard-working protective wear for outdoor professionals. Now consumers and retail industry merchants/buyers can go to OutdoorNation.com, the new online retail destination of the Gillz®, Reel Life®, Fintech® and Mad Pelican® apparel brands.

The new website offers innovative search, filtering features and product suggestions, so consumers can easily discover an outdoor wardrobe mixing any of the Outdoor Nation brands.

Users can expect an enhanced browsing experience when shopping by activity, price point, color, size, style, special collection, or other features. The site also uses a smart suggestion feature that recommends popular styles and curated pairings, based on similar search history.

Retailers considering whether to offer Outdoor Nation brands in their physical stores and online shops can see the full breadth of each line and learn about the company's innovative approach to design and global sourcing power. A unique portal connected to the backend of the site allows the merchant/buyer to create a "cart" of unreleased styles they are interested in. This gives the professional sales staff at Outdoor Nation an opportunity to work exclusively with retailers to place orders for next season.

"Outdoor Nation is the place for people passionate about the outdoors to find performance clothing for every day of the week," said Jim Phelan, President of Gillz LLC. "We have a wide range of silhouettes and fits for UV-performance apparel, from shirts and shorts to jackets and hoodies. We also feature casual styles for men and women that are still true to our soft yet protective heritage. Our colorways and prints range from sea-inspired Reel Life to the irreverent Mad Pelican. Behind all our brands is our commitment to gear that helps safeguard against skin cancer, focuses on sustainable manufacturing, and connects communities supporting outdoor causes."

The Outdoor Nation team invites our professional fishing customers, outdoor enthusiasts, and the retail trade to explore our new site, OutdoorNation.com.

About Gillz LLC. Gillz LLC is an innovative apparel manufacturer based in Jacksonville, Florida, which created and manufactures the Gillz®, Reel Life®, Fintech® and Mad Pelican® brands. These brands are found in thousands of stores, including 4 of the top 10 retailers in the United States. Founded in 2008, privately held Gillz LLC has doubled its revenue in 5 of the last 6 years.

